WWT and Kyndryl expand customer support centres

World Wide Technology (WWT) has expanded its UK operations with an investment in logistics capabilities.

The channel player has established a centre in Coventry that enables it to provide support for global enterprise customers, with the expansion expected to help the business reduce delivery costs across the region.

The WWT UK Integration Centre is expecting to meet the needs of the increasing number of customers looking for assistance with digital transformation strategies and are keen to embrace innovations, including artificial intelligence (AI).

Despite spending slowing last year and budgets remaining constrained, there is an expectation that customers will continue to invest in digital transformation. WWT quoted figures from a Department for Science, Innovation & Technology survey, which found that 74% of organisations see developing AI products as a key driver of future growth.

The centre also marks a further deepening of the firm’s commitment to the UK market and evidence of growth expectations.

“This is a celebratory moment for WWT as we seek to continue growing our presence and support for clients in the UK,” said Steve Pelch, WWT’s chief operating officer.

“Having doubled our EMEA growth in the past two years and significantly increased our UK-based headcount, this facility is a reflection of our diligent work to meet increasing demand for digital transformation and accelerate business outcomes for enterprises across the globe,” he added.

WWT also operates a European integration centre in Amsterdam, but will now complement that with 100,000ft2 of warehouse space spread across four buildings in the UK.

Meanwhile, infrastructure services specialist Kyndryl has cut the ribbon on a technology hub in Liverpool that echoes the reasoning of WWT’s expansion – to help customers with their digital transformation needs.

The Kyndryl hub will create up to 1,000 software engineering and AI-related jobs over the next three years as the firm looks to drive up the skills available across the region.

The Liverpool facility will include a Kyndryl Vital Studio to provide a designer-led co-creation experience to help customers deal with some of their challenges. The firm’s Consult advisory services will also help businesses adopt and implement AI.

Kyndryl’s UK and Ireland president, said it had chosen a location that was developing its tech skills base.

“Liverpool’s growing reputation as a hub for digital excellence – reinforced by the success of last year’s International AI Summit – underscores our decision to invest in the region’s exceptional talent,” he said.

Understandably, the move got the thumbs up from Steve Rotheram, mayor of the Liverpool City Region, who welcomed the investment in the city.

“I’m really pleased that we’ve been able to bring Kyndryl here, following discussions during our trade mission to New York last year. AI and digital technology are already transforming industries across the country – and I want our region to be at the forefront of that change. We’ve got the talent, the infrastructure and the ambition to make sure the benefits of this tech revolution aren’t just felt in London and the south-east, but right here in the north too. This investment will create good, well-paid jobs, and give people the skills they need to succeed in the industries of the future,” he said.