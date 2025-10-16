Gov.uk One Login live with digital Veterans Cards

The government has launched its first service on its digital wallet, allowing to apply and download a digital version of their HM Armed Forces Veteran Cards. This is part of the government’s scheme to introduce digital versions of government-issued documents, allowing the public to access them readily on their smartphones.

The digital version of the Veteran Card is the first of those, and is available for veterans to use from today (17 October). They can also apply online for the card and get access to it within minutes, rather than waiting for a physical card.

Commenting on the launch, technology secretary Liz Kendall said the digital version of the card “will help remove barriers, reduce red-tape and make it easier for people to access the public services they need”, adding: “As we deliver national renewal we are modernising our public services so they work around people’s lives and keep pace with the digital world we live in.”

Veterans Cards are used to confirm their military background to access housing, register with their GP, access discounts and get access to career help. The digital version of the card is initially available for in-person use, but as the number of users increase, the government plans to expand functionality to enable online use, meaning veterans can use it to access services online, not just in person.

Users must use the government’s digital identity app, Gov.uk One Login to access the Veteran Card. The One Login service, which already has more than six million users, aims to become the default way for people to prove who they are when accessing government services.

One Login came under fire earlier this year, as using the app to conduct identity verification sparked concerns around significant data protection failings, alongside other shortcomings.

In May 2025, the identity verification service lost its certification against the government’s own trust framework for digital identity systems, and an independent red teaming exercise found evidence of a significant vulnerability in One Login.

The government first announced its plans for digital access to government-issued documents, which will eventually include driving licences, DBS checks and more, in January 2025. As further credentials are added, the functionality for storing digital credentials will transition to become a Gov.uk Wallet, as announced previously by the government.

In June, the government launched the public beta version of its Gov.uk App, allowing citizens to use government services on their smartphones. It covers services from several government departments, including benefits, business, employment, tax, retirement, travel, studying and training, parenting and guardianship, driving and transport, and care. The aim is to allow users to build the app around their personal circumstances.

The government plans to add features to the app over time, including its generative AI chatbot, Gov.uk Chat, to help people find answers to complex questions that may not be searchable. Eventually, users will also be able to apply for benefits, passports or book their MOT using the app.