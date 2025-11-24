Government launches GDS Local

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) has launched a Government Digital Service (GDS) unit, specifically for local councils.

GDS Local aims to support local government in developing digital services, and will also allow residents to use Gov.uk One Login and the Gov.uk App for both local and national public services.

The government is also launching a Government Digital and Data Hub, an online platform where digital and data professionals both in central and local government can collaborate, learn and connect with each other.

Launching GDS Local, digital government minister Ian Murray said local councils have been left out of the digital transformation happening in central government for “too long”.

“That changes today,” he said. “GDS Local will help end the postcode lottery for digital services, giving every community access to modern, joined-up and reliable online services.

“This is about making government work seamlessly for people wherever they live and delivering the world-class local digital experience they rightly expect,” said Murray.

GDS Local will prioritise three areas, including working with councils to allow residents and councils access to existing GDS products and platforms. This means residents would eventually only need one account to access both national and local government services through the Gov.uk App and Gov.uk One Login.

It will also work with the Ministry for Housing, Community and Local Government (MHCLG) and the Local Government Association (LGA) to develop a strategic vision for local government technology. This includes a joined-up approach to technology buying, including IT market reform.

Dan Swords, chair of the LGA’s public service reform and innovation committee, said he is “delighted to see DSIT dedicating a new team” to help local governments with the challenges they face.

“Alongside the work of both the LGA and MHCLG, this new team offers a fantastic opportunity to accelerate the pace of transformation, helping councils use data and technology to deliver services that are more accessible, efficient and tailored to local need,” he said.