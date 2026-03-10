Whitehall launches digital ID consultation

The government has launched an eight-week consultation on its digital ID scheme, aiming to seek views on how its digital identity system will be shaped.

The consultation, which was published 10 March, will run until 5 May 2026 and asks the public how the digital ID should be designed, used and still be accessible for those who are digitally excluded.

The aim is to create a national ID to make public services quicker and more secure to access, with a potential to include private sector services, such as gym memberships or parcel collections.

The consultation will gather view from the public on how the system should work, including what security measures need to be in place and which services should be involved.

The prime minister’s chief secretary, Darren Jones, said that people often struggle to interact with public services. “I want to change that and make public services work for you. The new digital ID will make that possible, allowing you to log on and prove who you are to access public services more quickly, easily and securely,” he said.

“Supermarkets, banks and shops have all chosen to move their services online because it delivers a better customer experience and value for money, and other countries like Estonia fully digitised public services years ago. We need to catch up.

“We’re launching a public consultation to let you have your say about how we use digital ID to make public services work for you. We want to build a system that works for everyone. Now is your chance.”

The digital ID is intended to sit at the centre of what the government describes as a move towards “government by app”, allowing users to access a range of public services from one place. This includes tax returns, driving license application and logging in to your HM Revenue and Customs’ tax account.

How to get your identity According to the government, digital identity could be proven using the Gov.uk App, and would over time include more services. In addition to being used to access public services, the digital ID could be used across the wider economy in situations where identity verification is required, such as as age verification or commercial identity checks. According to the consultation, it could even be used for those under 18. While the current proposal is aimed at 16+, the consultation asks whether the minimum age should be lowered to 13, or removed entirely, meaning citizens would have a digital ID from birth. However, the consultation implies that the design will allow individuals to share only the data required for a specific transaction – for example, confirming that someone is “over 18” without disclosing their full date of birth. Alongside the consultation, the government has published images and videos of a prototype showing how the system could operate. Under the plans, users would be able to log into the Gov.uk App and verify their identity digitally, removing the need to repeatedly submit documents or contact different departments separately. The digital ID would typically be stored on a compatible smartphone or tablet, likely within the Gov.uk Wallet. It is expected to include core identity details such as a person’s name, date of birth, nationality and photograph. However, according to his answers to a select committee hearing on 5 March 2026, Jones said he’d rather give the public control: “What I want to try to achieve is that you get more control over your data than you do now, and more control over your data than you might do with private sector companies, so that you are in control and there is transparency.”