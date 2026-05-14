Accenture joins IBM in battle for £323m Post Office Horizon deal

Accenture is bidding to take over the controversial system at the centre of the Post Office Horizon scandal.

Computer Weekly has learned that the outsourcing giant is bidding for lot two of the Post Office Horizon replacement tender. The successful bidder for the £323m contract will take over the running of the current Horizon system, when Fujitsu is finally removed next year.

The Horizon system, from Fujitsu, was introduced in thousands of Post Office branches in 1999-2000, in what was at the time the biggest non-military IT project in Europe.

Known as the “walk in and take over” contract, it includes application support, development and release management, as well as migration from the on-premise datacentre to the cloud, and the establishment of a cloud-native back-office and channel platform.

In March, Computer Weekly also revealed that IBM was bidding for the contract, with DXC partnering it.

Although the Post Office said it could not confirm Accenture is bidding, in an interview in February, the Post Office’s chief technology officer, Paul Anastassi, told Computer Weekly that all the suppliers in lot one are “high street names”, which fits the profile of US IT giants Accenture and IBM. Accenture did not comment after being contacted.

Computer Weekly understands there is one other supplier still in the running. In February, Anastassi said many suppliers bid for the lot two contract but it was “whittled down to a handful”. He said this contract is vital due to the overall Horizon estate’s complexity.