Keir Starmer was warned about Post Office prosecution practices as director of public prosecutions

Keir Starmer was asked to “take a closer look” at the Post Office’s prosecution practices in 2011 in his role as director of public prosecutions (DPP), but his office told the person firing the warning to direct concerns to the government.

Prime minister Starmer, who was DPP from 2013 to 2018, was questioned about his knowledge of Post Office prosecutions following ITV’s dramatisation of the Post Office scandal in January 2024.

The then leader of the opposition told the BBC: “I didn’t see these particular cases. I don’t even know yet what they were about, whether they come within the cohort that is of concern.”

The same month, then shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said: “No case of a prosecution of a postmaster came across Keir Starmer’s desk as director of public prosecutions.”

The 2011 warning letter to Keir Starmer But Computer Weekly can reveal that in April 2011, Starmer, serving as DPP at the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), was sent a letter by the partner of a subpostmaster, bringing the Post Office’s controversial prosecutions to his attention. In his letter to Starmer, which was responded to, Ray Clarance, whose long-term partner Sarah Burgess-Boyde ran a Post Office branch in Newcastle, wrote: “If you truly believe in transparency and accountability, as I think you do, you may wish to take a closer look at the actions of the Post Office in their treatment of subpostmasters, whom, it would appear, are turning to criminality in increasing numbers. “Employees of [the Post Office] did not act in a way that retains the confidence of those with whom they have dealings. In particular, fiduciary obligations are ignored.” Clarance’s reference to it appearing that subpostmasters were “turning to criminality in increasing numbers” was in relation to the jump in convictions after the Horizon computer system was introduced in branches. Convictions of subpostmasters by the Post Office went from an average of around five a year before Horizon to an average of about 50 a year after the software was introduced. A member of the CPS correspondence unit responded to Clarance’s letter within a week. “The Crown Prosecution Service is responsible for reviewing and, where appropriate, prosecuting most criminal cases in England and Wales following an investigation by police,” read the reply. “I note that your concerns relate to the actions of the Royal Mail Group Limited. As these matters fall within the remit of the Department for Business Innovation and Skills, you should direct your concerns to them,” it continued. Computer Weekly attempted to contact Starmer though the Number 10 press office, but had received no comment before this article was published.