Post Office still can’t find evidence for 1,400 scandal redress claimants, while people die waiting

The Post Office is unable to find evidence to support about 1,400 claims for redress, which is an increase in the number of people in the same position of limbo a year ago.

Despite writing to subpostmasters affected by the Post Office Horizon scandal, encouraging them to apply for redress, the Post Office is unable to find evidence for losses in many cases.

This is not a recent development. As revealed by Computer Weekly a year ago, more than 1,000 former subpostmasters were seeking compensation, despite the Post Office failing to find evidence that Horizon errors were responsible for the shortfalls

At the time, in April 2025, the government said it was aware of the issue and was working to resolve it. A spokesperson for the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) said: “Each case is treated individually, and we are working to inform affected claimants on next steps as soon as possible.”

Most of these cases date back to before 2005, a time for which the Post Office has poor records.

One claimant, who is among those still waiting for redress, told Computer Weekly they had been informed that there are now 1,400 cases where evidence cannot be found.

The DBT and the Post Office had not responded to questions when this article was published.

News last week that scandal victim Parmod Kalia, 67, had died before receiving full redress was another example of justice being delayed and denied. Kalia, who was jailed as part of his sentence, had his wrongful conviction for financial crime overturned in May 2021.

The claimants have applied for a £75,000 fixed payment under the Post Office’s Horizon Shortfall Scheme (HSS) – previously called the Historical Shortfall Scheme – which was set up to offer redress to victims of the Post Office Horizon scandal.

There have been 9,505 so-called “eligible late claims” to the HSS, which mainly came forward after ITV’s dramatisation of the Post Office scandal, with 8,100 offers made by the government and 7,294 paid so far.

Calum Greenhow, CEO of the National Federation of Subpostmasters (NFSP), said the organisation is being contacted regularly by its members who are in the group of 1,400 cases. “Key to this is the fact that the onus should not be on the subpostmasters to prove they had losses caused by Horizon, but for the Post Office to prove they didn’t,” he said.