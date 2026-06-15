Swedish industrial AI deal exemplifies Indian software fix to AI threat

A cloud computing contract between Indian software services firm TCS and Swedo-Swiss industrial giant ABB has exemplified the Indo-European bargain that Nordic and Indian leaders wrought into political deals last week to turn the threat of artificial intelligence (AI) into an economic opportunity.

Indian policy makers are laying plans to counter the threat that AI automation will decimate the labour-intensive software programming and back-office services that comprise the $300bn IT industry, which represents half its exports, hoping to turn the AI threat into an opportunity.

The bargain that Indian prime minister Narendra Modi struck during a tour of Nordic countries last week was similar to the deal TCS struck with power and automation giant ABB in March to turn a cloud computing contract into a strategic partnership to build industrial AI systems. Nordic technology, capital and industrial expertise would be paired with Indian skills, markets and growth to help both sides adapt to the AI economy. India presented the Nordic agreements as part of Modi’s plan to turn India into a developed country by 2047.

In Sweden, where Modi struck a meaningful deal to his country’s plan to turn its IT services industry into an AI services industry, the refrain was: “Make in India and Made with Sweden.” Modi and Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson agreed to a strategic partnership comprised of programmes to establish ties between AI researchers, startups, financiers and policymakers, with plans set to collaborate on building data infrastructure.

Kristersson and Modi also pledged joint research funding and startup investment, saying they would work together to find opportunities to get industry to deploy the AI systems their researchers and innovators were developing.

For Sweden, where a government ambition to create a world-leading cluster of AI research and industry has created an urgent need to import foreign AI research scientists and skilled labour, India offered a source of both. By aiming to create world-leading AI companies, its cluster plan has exposed a need to find markets big enough for them to grow to global scale. India offered access to its vast and growing market for Swedish AI startups, and help with getting Swedish technology deployed in Indian industry. India wants Swedish technology to help its own plans to develop an AI economy, with many of the arrangements between the two countries being mutual.

India’s response to the AI threat has been to build the datacentre infrastructure it lacks, reskill its workers to build AI systems to run on it and push its IT workforce “up the value chain”, transforming India from the world’s “IT back-office” to its “AI front-office”.