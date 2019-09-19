Nordic IT outsourcing: why India is leading the pack

The market for outsourced IT services in the Nordic countries has grown dramatically in the past 20 years, but some suppliers have taken much larger slices of that market growth than others.

Perhaps surprisingly, it’s not the local European service providers that have been performing the best, but the globally distributed ones that are making use of India for skills and labour.

It surely makes sense that local organisations should have the advantage when it comes to exploiting growing local markets. They know the culture, the language, they have people on the ground and they can benefit from existing networks of contacts. They should know when and how to grow to meet increasing demand. They can’t really lose, can they?

For a while in the Nordic countries, this was true. Even in the early 2000s, it was the European IT services organisations that held sway over the region. Today, however, the picture is very different.

The growth of Indian companies has significantly outstripped that of European ones, and this is true in the Nordic countries just as much as elsewhere in Europe.

To single out two companies in particular, Tieto, which 10 years ago was the largest listed Nordic IT services company, had almost four times the European revenue of India-based company Cognizant.

However, in 2017 Cognizant had almost 50% more European revenue than Tieto. It’s not as though Tieto is an outlier in this respect. Many, if not most, of the European firms have been left behind in relative terms by Indian companies over the past decade, even on their own turf.

For the European companies, this may not appear to be an immediate problem, as most of them haven’t suffered significant losses – on the contrary, many of them have gained revenue in absolute terms. Despite this, they haven’t gained as much as the Indian companies have.

This disparity potentially leaves the European firms at risk of taking a smaller slice of a larger pie, being locked into niche markets, and of stagnation and decline.