Government announces redress scheme for families of Post Office scandal victims

Family members of subpostmasters affected by the Post Office scandal can claim financial redress through a scheme due to be launched in the summer of 2026.

The announcement comes almost exactly one year since the government began considering a redress scheme for this group of victims of the scandal.

As part of the latest announcement, it was revealed that family members of affected subpostmasters will receive face-to-face apologies from the Post Office, Fujitsu and the government.

Family members will be able to make claims through two routes, depending on whether they can provide evidence or not.

Those that can provide evidence of personal injury, or who have an ongoing medical condition arising from the scandal, will be able to make fully assessed personal injury claims.

If family members of subpostmasters who suffered serious consequences of the scandal, such as criminal prosecution or bankruptcy, but cannot provide evidence of injury, they will be offered fixed “recognition payments” without having to provide harm. Due to the passage of decades, providing evidence of suffering is impossible for some.

Blair McDougall, minister for Postal Affairs, said: “Today’s scheme recognises that harm, and will make sure those families receive the support they deserve, as quickly and simply as possible. We have listened carefully to those affected and designed this scheme to reach as many people as we can without putting unnecessary barriers in their way.”

The government said £1.5bn has been paid to affected subpostmasters in financial redress so far.