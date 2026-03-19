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Government announces redress scheme for families of Post Office scandal victims

Government offers two routes to financial redress for the families of victims of the Post Office scandal

Karl Flinders
By
Published: 19 Mar 2026 13:43

Family members of subpostmasters affected by the Post Office scandal can claim financial redress through a scheme due to be launched in the summer of 2026.

The announcement comes almost exactly one year since the government began considering a redress scheme for this group of victims of the scandal.

As part of the latest announcement, it was revealed that family members of affected subpostmasters will receive face-to-face apologies from the Post Office, Fujitsu and the government.

Family members will be able to make claims through two routes, depending on whether they can provide evidence or not.

Those that can provide evidence of personal injury, or who have an ongoing medical condition arising from the scandal, will be able to make fully assessed personal injury claims.

If family members of subpostmasters who suffered serious consequences of the scandal, such as criminal prosecution or bankruptcy, but cannot provide evidence of injury, they will be offered fixed “recognition payments” without having to provide harm. Due to the passage of decades, providing evidence of suffering is impossible for some.

Blair McDougall, minister for Postal Affairs, said: “Today’s scheme recognises that harm, and will make sure those families receive the support they deserve, as quickly and simply as possible. We have listened carefully to those affected and designed this scheme to reach as many people as we can without putting unnecessary barriers in their way.”

The government said £1.5bn has been paid to affected subpostmasters in financial redress so far.

Family campaigners

The Lost Chances campaign group has been pushing for such a scheme for two years.

The group, now a registered charity, was set up in March 2024 when Katie Downey, daughter of former subpostmaster and victim of the scandal Tony Downey, decided to hold Fujitsu to  its word after she read about promises made by the supplier’s European boss.

She told Computer Weekly at the time: “I read the article and thought, who is going to take them up on that offer then?”

The group welcomed the latest progress on the family redress scheme while “urging meaningful recognition and trust”.

Katie Burrows, vice-chair of Lost Chances, said: “The introduction of an option that reduces reliance on evidencing trauma is an important and compassionate step forward, while still allowing those who wish to pursue an individually assessed route to do so.”

“For many children, the impact of the Horizon scandal went far beyond financial loss – it affected their upbringing, family stability, mental health and life opportunities. It is right that this is now being formally recognised.”

She said the success of this scheme will depend on whether that recognition feels meaningful to those affected: “Getting this right is essential not only for fairness, but for building trust in the process among families who have often felt overlooked for many years.

“We remain keen to continue working constructively with the government as the scheme is finalised. In particular, it is important that the level of the recognition payment properly reflects the seriousness of the experiences families have endured, and that eligibility criteria allows as many affected individuals as possible to come forward.”

Peer James Arbuthnot, a long-time campaigner for subpostmasters who sits Horizon Compensation Advisory Board, said: “I welcome the government’s proposals to provide redress to the family members of Horizon postmasters, many of whom suffered immeasurable harm because of this dreadful saga.   

“The Horizon Compensation Advisory Board has helped to shape the scheme’s design and will continue to monitor closely the development of the scheme and to provide its experience and expertise where helpful. 

 “While the wrongs of the Horizon scandal cannot be undone, this scheme will help to give family members the recognition that they deserve.”

Computer Weekly first exposed the scandal in 2009, revealing the stories of seven subpostmasters and the problems they suffered as a result of the Horizon system (see below a timeline of all articles since 2009).

Timeline: Computer Weekly articles about the scandal since 2009

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