Fujitsu injects another £80m into UK arm amid Post Office scandal fallout

Fujitsu Japan continues to bail out UK arm, with an £80m cash injection taking the total transferred to £360m since 2024, when details of its Post Office scandal role became widely known.

As Computer Weekly revealed in 2024, Fujitsu UK received £200m in April that year, which a senior executive told staff was to address some financial indicators, which could have prevented it from bidding for UK public sector work. In the same month in 2025, it received a further £80m, and this week, the same amount was injected into the UK business by the Japanese giant.

The latest payment, on 31 March, comes as the company tells staff that nearly 10% of its UK workers will be made redundant and while the government waits to hear what Fujitsu’s payment towards the cost of the Post Office scandal, which it fuelled, will be.

In an announcement of a voluntary redundancy programme, which aims to cut 425 jobs, Fujitsu’s UK head, Anwen Owen, said: “We are taking this step at the beginning of our transformation journey so that we can continue to invest in the areas of our business that our customers need most, to build a simpler, more reliant company, and to be best placed for long-term strength.”

A Fujitsu spokesperson said: “The £80m recapitalisation demonstrates Fujitsu Group’s long-term commitment to the UK and will strengthen [the UK] balance sheet. It follows similar payments in 2024 and 2025. This is part of a regular corporate review process covering all legal entities in the Fujitsu group. It is unrelated to our ongoing conversations with government regarding contribution to compensation.”

One source in the IT services sector told Computer Weekly: “£360m injected by Japan over the last three years, contracts lost, bidding paused, redundancies ongoing, legal action underway and a thin pipeline that doesn’t stand up to scrutiny, with a parent guarantee needed just to get the accounts signed. At some point you have to call it what it is, a sustained leadership failure in a business that did not need to end up here.”

Since the broadcast of ITV’s dramatisation of the Post Office scandal, Fujitsu has faced pressure from the public and politicians.