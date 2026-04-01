Post Office scandal supplier Fujitsu to cut nearly 10% of UK workforce

Fujitsu has announced a voluntary redundancy scheme and plans to cut its UK workforce by nearly 10%.

Compulsory redundancies “may need” to be introduced if its voluntary redundancies fall short of its target, the troubled supplier told staff.

Fujitsu’s UK business has been in turmoil since its role in the Post Office scandal became mainstream news. It has since lost significant business in the public sector, where it has been traditionally strong, as the government, under pressure, attempts to distance itself from the supplier.

A source told Computer Weekly that Fujitsu is not only losing business where it is the incumbent supplier, but also on bids for work it expected to win, including in the private sector.

A message from UK head Anwen Owen said: “I recognise that this may be unsettling. We are taking this step at the beginning of our transformation journey so that we can continue to invest in the areas of our business that our customers need most, to build a simpler, more reliant company, and to be best placed for long-term strength.”

According to the communications sent to staff, Fujitsu has a target to reduce by 425 UK roles in what it describes as the “voluntary exit scheme”.

It will impact staff across the business, with UK delivery seeing the biggest hit, with 270 roles set to be made defunct.

The Japanese IT giant will reduce staff in its UK enabling functions by 75, and sales enablement will see 20 roles disappear. Its public and private sector businesses are also seeking cuts.

Fujitsu had not responded to a request for comment when this article was published.

In January, Computer Weekly reported that the company asked its chief operating officer to cut costs by 10%, which would put jobs at risk.

In 2024, after ITV’s dramatisation of the Post Office scandal, Fujitsu set a self-imposed ban on bidding for new public sector work until the scandal’s public inquiry was completed. The inquiry’s main report is not expected until later this year, with no date set.