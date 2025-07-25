Fujitsu to cut at least 100 more UK staff

Fujitsu has put nearly 500 UK employees on notice of possible redundancy, as it plans to cut more than 100 roles.

The supplier could face financial pressure in the coming months when it finally contributes to the huge costs of the Post Office scandal.

A question posed to management during a recent company forum requested details about the planned workforce reductions. In response, management confirmed that 480 people are at risk, with over 100 redundancies proposed.

Cuts are being made in departments including digital transformation, customer service management and enterprise cyber security.

Fujitsu, which employs about 6,000 people in the UK, said: “As all large organisations do, we regularly review internal skills and resourcing to ensure we can meet market demands while remaining competitive.”

In April last year, Fujitsu made about 100 job cuts in its UK sales and pre-sales teams. Two months later, it made over half of its Oracle Practice team – about 60 jobs in the UK – redundant.