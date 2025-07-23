Subpostmasters shoulder costs of Fujitsu’s Post Office IT outage

Subpostmasters lost hundreds of thousands of pounds in business through lost sales and costs when Fujitsu’s datacentre outage cut them off from the software that runs their businesses.

The collapse of the Horizon system on July 17 will also cause an inevitable increase in lost transactions and create accounting shortfalls – something subpostmasters had to cover, or face potential prosecution, over in the past.

While Post Office branches are small businesses, collectively they are a huge organisation relying on the same IT system called Horizon, which is at the centre of the Post Office scandal.

As Computer Weekly revealed last week, the Fujitsu outage meant Horizon was not available for hours, meaning the entire network of around 11,500 Post Office branches were unable to run their businesses.

During the downtime, customers walked out without making or completing purchases, potentially going elsewhere, while partner firms such as Amazon, DPD and Evri may have looked at other options to leave deliveries. Subpostmasters also had to pay staff who were unable to work.

If, for example, during the two-hour outage every branch lost £200 in costs and lost business, that is £2.3m in total. The sizes of branches differ greatly through the network and some larger, busier branches would have lost more significant sums. Subpostmasters are calling for compensation and answers from the Post Office.

Subpostmasters have also raised concerns of further potential problems, claiming that Fujitsu – which is on its way out of the Post Office contract after a quarter of a century – might not be fully committed.