Jilted Fujitsu replaced by Netcompany in HMRC relationship

Netcompany is replacing Fujitsu on HM Revenue & Customs’ (HMRC’s) £245m post-Brexit Northern Ireland trading service, after the troubled supplier was dropped.

The Danish IT firm landed the HMRC Trader Support Service (TSS) as HMRC dropped Fujitsu on another contract amid heavy criticism of its deals with the scandal-stained supplier.

In May, Fujitsu was given the last rites on its massive datacentre contract with HMRC, when the government department announced a tender worth £500m designed to exit the supplier’s services. The 10-year contract, which begins next year, was a clear sign that HMRC was ready to break away from Fujitsu amid public pressure in relation to the Post Office scandal.

The revelation earlier this month of the loss of the TSS contract, which Fujitsu had been confident it could retain despite the fallout of the Post Office scandal, was another big blow.

The TSS is a free support service for businesses moving goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. This is part of the Windsor Framework, agreed in 2023 between the UK and European Union (EU), which reduced customs checks on goods staying in Northern Ireland while maintaining its access to the EU single market.

The initial five years of the contract is anticipated to be worth £94m, with the potential to reach £245m.