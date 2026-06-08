Partnership to ensure entry-level jobs for young people

The UK government has announced an Early Careers Jobs Alliance aimed at helping young people to have access to technology education to give them the skills needed for modern and future roles.

The partnership between government, the tech sector and trade unions will assess what businesses and students will need for entry-level roles in an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven future, providing businesses with best practice for offering entry roles and giving students training to ensure they can take their first step onto the career ladder.

The secretary of state for science, innovation and technology, Liz Kendall, said: “My priority is building an AI future that is pro-business and pro-worker, where AI enhances work and people are supported through the jobs transition – not left to cope on their own.

“It’s clear the world of work is changing rapidly with the adoption of new technologies, and young people want a future where they can get on, get skilled and get good jobs. I’m determined to give young people the jobs and skills they need to thrive in an era of technological change, and am taking action now to create a future that truly works for all.”

There have been concerns that increased adoption of AI has the potential to reduce entry-level roles as certain tasks are automated. The Early Careers Jobs Alliance will use £20m in funding to consider how AI is affecting entry-level roles and will develop help and best practice for businesses to ensure these roles are still available in an AI-driven future. Once guidance has been developed for the digital and technology sectors, where AI uptake is likely to be more rapid, this initiative will be extended to cover all of the industries in the UK’s eight Industrial Strategy Sectors.

The Early Careers Jobs Alliance will also help young people to develop the skills they need for the future of work. Part of the initiative includes free AI bootcamps to provide young people who may otherwise become NEETs (not in education, employment or training) after their GCSEs with a clear career path – these bootcamps will begin in pilot form in Lancashire and Greater Manchester in summer 2026, with the goal of rolling out across England in the 2027/28 academic year. Those who complete these AI bootcamps will be guaranteed a paid AI apprenticeship with JD Sports, BAE Systems, PA Consulting, Agilisys or local councils.

As it stands, AI skills are not even widespread among tech workers, and access to AI and the ability to use it depends on many factors including gender and socioeconomic background. In addition, the AI divide is not the only barrier many children face when it comes to effectively accessing education, with many children not having access to technology at home and families being unable to afford private tutoring.

The Early Careers Jobs Alliance will also work in tandem with the government’s TechFirst tech skills programme to ensure 400,000 students from disadvantaged backgrounds have the skills they need for an AI-powered future workplace. TechFirst will include tech skills sessions, competitions, after school activities and events in partnership with industry to give young people the skills they need for roles in tech and AI.

Pat McFadden, secretary of state for work and pensions, said: “Young people deserve every opportunity to build a meaningful career, and that means making sure no one is left behind as our economy changes and technology advances.

“For too long, too many young people have faced a future with too few opportunities, which is why through our Youth Guarantee we are ensuring every young person has the chance to earn or learn. By equipping these young people with tech and AI skills, we are making sure that the opportunities created by this technological revolution are open to everyone.”