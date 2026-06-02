AI becomes the ultimate CEO performance test in the UAE

Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer just a technology initiative in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). According to research from Dataiku, it has become a defining measure of leadership success, with CEOs increasingly judged on their ability to turn AI investments into measurable business outcomes.

Dataiku’s 2026 global CEO AI confessions study found that 79% of UAE CEOs believe their role could be at risk if their organisation fails to deliver tangible gains from AI by the end of 2026. The figure highlights the growing pressure on executives in one of the world’s most ambitious AI-driven economies.

“The UAE has built an environment where AI failure is harder to absorb than almost anywhere else,” said Kurt Muehmel, head of AI strategy at Dataiku. “The country tied its economic strategy to AI before most others did, and CEOs are absorbing that ambition into their personal scorecards.”

Investor scrutiny is adding to the pressure. According to the study, 76% of UAE CEOs say AI strategy is important to investors, while 59% report active pressure from boards to demonstrate AI outcomes. As AI increasingly moves from experimentation to execution, executive accountability is rising in parallel.

One of the report’s most striking findings is that UAE CEOs are the most likely globally to believe their AI decisions could damage their long-term legacy. Nearly a quarter expressed concern that choices being made today could negatively shape how their leadership is remembered in the future.

“UAE CEOs are choosing vendors, sovereignty postures, data residency arrangements and regulatory readiness strategies across a region that includes Saudi Arabia, the wider GCC and increasingly Africa,” he said. “Every one of those decisions leaves a paper trail, and none of them can be outsourced.”

As governments across the Gulf continue to accelerate digital transformation programmes and AI adoption, technology choices made today are likely to remain under scrutiny for years to come.

AI ownership moves into the boardroom The study also reveals a significant shift in organisational decision-making. Three-quarters of UAE CEOs say their involvement in AI-related decisions has increased over the past year, while more than half identify themselves as the most influential stakeholder shaping AI strategy. Yet Muehmel rejects the notion that AI leadership is replacing CIOs and data leaders. “AI accountability has moved to the boardroom. AI execution has not,” he said. While CEOs are increasingly expected to own outcomes, technical leadership remains critical. In fact, UAE organisations are significantly more likely than their global counterparts to involve chief data officers in AI strategy decisions. The UAE tied its economic strategy to AI before most others did, and CEOs are absorbing that ambition into their personal scorecards Kurt Muehmel, Dataiku “CIOs and data teams are not being displaced. They are being asked to operate inside a governance architecture the CEO can defend to the board, to investors and, if necessary, to regulators,” said Muehmel. Despite widespread enthusiasm for AI, many organisations remain cautious. The report found that 44% of UAE businesses have delayed or cancelled AI initiatives due to concerns about potential failure. “Companies that govern their AI well move faster than companies that do not,” he said. “The fast companies are the governed companies.” According to Muehmel, organisations that successfully scale AI build governance into projects from the outset. This includes maintaining transparency around AI systems, preserving flexibility across models and cloud providers, and managing AI through unified enterprise platforms rather than fragmented point solutions. The message is particularly relevant as Gulf organisations race to deploy generative AI and agentic AI technologies while simultaneously navigating evolving regulatory frameworks.