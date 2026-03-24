AI infrastructure investment in the Middle East enters a new geopolitical reality

The Middle East has spent the past three years positioning itself as one of the world’s fastest-growing regions for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Massive sovereign investments, national AI strategies and hyperscale datacentre projects have created an ecosystem designed to power the next phase of economic diversification across the Gulf.

But the escalation of tensions between the US, Iran and Israel during the past few weeks has introduced a layer of uncertainty into that ambition. While the region continues to invest heavily in AI clusters and large-scale data infrastructure, geopolitical risks are becoming part of the strategic equation shaping how and where those investments will develop.

Technology leaders and policymakers must now ask not just how quickly the region can build AI capacity, but whether that infrastructure can withstand increasing geopolitical volatility.

AI infrastructure becomes critical national infrastructure Across the Gulf, AI infrastructure is no longer seen as just another layer of digital capability. Governments are viewing datacentres, high-performance computing clusters and AI platforms as foundational for future economic growth. Industry estimates say regional datacentre capacity could more than triple over the next five years. Capacity could rise from around 1GW to over 3GW. Much of this is driven by sovereign wealth funds and national transformation programmes, such as the UAE’s AI strategy and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. For Oscar Monrio de la Herran, technology and digital transformation executive at BTA Finance Limited, this rapid expansion echoes earlier waves of digital transformation seen in other regions. “If you have spent enough time in financial services technology, you develop a sense of déjà vu,” he said. “The scale of ambition in the Middle East is remarkable, but whenever infrastructure expands this quickly, there is always a gap between building capability and building the governance frameworks that support it.” As a result, AI infrastructure is increasingly being viewed through the same lens as power grids or financial clearing systems – as critical national infrastructure that must remain operational even during geopolitical shocks. Current regional tensions force organisations to scrutinise the resilience of their digital infrastructure, moving beyond theory to real-world assessment. Modern AI systems rely on highly interconnected datacentres, cloud regions and specialised hardware. These architectures are designed to be resilient. Distributed compute environments allow workloads to be shifted between facilities in the event of a disruption. Monrio said that technology is not the main challenge. “The architecture itself is well understood. Hyperscalers design their environments with redundancy and distributed processing,” he added. “The harder question is regulatory.” In financial services, for example, strict data localisation requirements require sensitive information to remain in specific jurisdictions. These rules can limit failover options during crises, reducing the flexibility organisations might otherwise rely on to maintain service continuity. This tension between innovation and regulation is not new. Similar debates emerged during the early adoption of cloud computing in Europe, when advances in infrastructure capabilities outpaced regulatory frameworks. Today, the stakes are higher – if a major AI cluster or regional cloud hub is disrupted, the impact could affect not only individual organisations but entire digital ecosystems.

The semiconductor supply chain comes into play The conflict has also highlighted another critical vulnerability for global AI development: the semiconductor supply chain. AI infrastructure depends on a steady flow of advanced chips, specialised memory and highly complex manufacturing processes. But the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are beginning to ripple through the region. One concern involves the supply of helium, a key input in semiconductor manufacturing used in advanced chip fabrication processes. A significant portion of the world’s helium production comes from Qatar, making the Gulf region a strategic node in the global semiconductor supply chain. Disruptions to energy infrastructure, shipping routes or industrial production in the region could create bottlenecks that affect chip manufacturing worldwide. The result is a complex feedback loop: geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could affect semiconductor availability, which in turn could affect global AI development and infrastructure expansion.

Hardware, power and cooling challenges Even without geopolitical issues, building AI infrastructure in the Middle East poses unique engineering challenges. AI workloads require massive computing power and generate unprecedented heat. Next-generation datacentres now use direct liquid cooling, bringing coolant directly to processors rather than cooling entire rooms. “In a region where summer temperatures regularly exceed 50°C, cooling is not just an efficiency problem, it’s a physics problem,” said Monrio. Power availability is another factor. Electricity costs in several Gulf states are lower than in many Western markets, creating a structural advantage for energy-intensive AI workloads. However, delivering reliable high-density power to specific datacentre locations remains a challenge. “The bottleneck in AI infrastructure over the next few years may not be capital or land,” Monrio said. “It may be the ability to deliver the required power density to the facilities where compute clusters are being built.”

Talent and governance remain key barriers Beyond hardware and geopolitics, organisations are also confronting more familiar challenges: data governance and talent shortages. Running large AI models locally requires more than computing power. Strong frameworks for model oversight, auditability and data quality are also required. In industries such as finance, companies must explain how AI systems make decisions and track which model versions were used in transactions. “The organisations that succeed in AI will not necessarily be the ones with the most compute,” Monrio said. “They will be the ones that treat data governance with the same seriousness they apply to financial controls.” Cyber security is emerging as another critical dimension of AI infrastructure. Unlike traditional IT systems, AI platforms introduce new risks. These include protecting model weights, manipulating training datasets and attacking inference interfaces. Historically, many organisations treated security as a step that could be added once infrastructure was deployed, but Monrio believes that this approach is increasingly untenable. “AI infrastructure needs to be designed with security embedded from the beginning,” he said. “Waiting to ‘harden it later’ is the most dangerous mindset in technology projects.”