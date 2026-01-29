Interview: ManageEngine doubles down on data sovereignty with UAE datacentre launch

ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, has strengthened its long-term commitment to the Middle East with the launch of datacentres in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a move designed to address growing concerns around data sovereignty, regulatory compliance and cyber security.

Speaking to Computer Weekly, ManageEngine CEO Rajesh Ganesan says the decision to invest in locally operated infrastructure reflects a deliberate strategy to give customers greater control over their data at a time when cloud adoption is accelerating, but trust remains paramount.

“For us, this is not just about opening another cloud location,” says Ganesan. “It is about staying true to our commitments. We manage our customers’ data, and we are fully responsible for it. That is a promise we do not want to dilute by passing it to third parties.”

Until now, ManageEngine’s cloud services were hosted from datacentres in the US and Europe, meaning customers in the UAE had to rely on infrastructure outside the country. However, as governments across the region increasingly mandate data localisation and compliance requirements, this model has become less viable, particularly for public sector organisations and regulated industries.

Rather than hosting its services on hyperscaler platforms already operating in the UAE, ManageEngine chose to build and operate its own datacentre stack. “We are not trying to compete with AWS or Microsoft Azure. That is not our business,” says Ganesan. “Our goal is to ensure that customer data is managed only by us, end-to-end. This is exactly what CIOs in this region are asking for today.”

According to Ganesan, cost and feature sets are no longer the primary decision drivers for CIOs. Instead, confidence around security posture, compliance and data sovereignty has taken centre stage.

Despite the significant investment involved, ManageEngine does not plan to pass these additional costs on to customers. “The first priority is trust, the second is our ability to build and run this infrastructure, and only then does cost come into the picture,” he says.