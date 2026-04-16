UAE education builds digital resilience as regional tensions accelerate shift to remote learning

As geopolitical tensions continue to shape the Middle East, the UAE’s education sector is undergoing a rapid transformation – one that places resilience, digital continuity and distance learning at its core. At the centre of this shift is Ankabut, an education technology (edtech) enabler, which is redefining how institutions prepare for disruption while accelerating long-term digital transformation.

For Tarek Jundi, CEO of Ankabut, resilience is not a reactive measure but a foundational design principle. “When disruption strikes, we don’t scramble. We activate what we have already built,” he said.

This approach has proven critical as schools and universities across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) adapt to regional instability, including the indirect impacts of ongoing conflict, which has heightened the need for flexible, remote-first education models.

During recent periods of uncertainty, when institutions temporarily shifted to distance learning, Ankabut ensured continuity by providing free access to interactive learning platforms such as WeVideo. This meant educators were not only connected, but equipped with practical tools to deliver engaging online lessons. The initiative highlights a broader national strategy: ensuring that any disruption, whether geopolitical, infrastructural or environmental, does not translate into lost learning time.

Jundi emphasised that resilience extends beyond infrastructure. “We see ourselves as the stabiliser,” he said, pointing to Ankabut’s coordination with government entities, educational institutions and global partners. This includes cyber security awareness programmes and knowledge-sharing initiatives designed to strengthen institutional readiness at every level.

The UAE’s response to regional instability has also accelerated its push towards unified digital education ecosystems. Rather than deploying fragmented tools, Ankabut is focusing on three strategic pillars for 2026: a Digital Experience Platform, “data as a product”, and the development of smart campuses. Together, these aim to create a seamless, integrated environment for students, educators and administrators, whether learning takes place in a classroom or remotely.

This unified approach is particularly relevant in the context of distance learning. As schools increasingly adopt hybrid models that combine in-person and online education, the need for consistent, interoperable systems becomes critical. “AI [artificial intelligence] deployed on fragmented systems produces fragmented results,” said Jundi.

By contrast, a unified data layer enables real-time decision-making, such as identifying at-risk students, optimising resource allocation and delivering personalised learning experiences regardless of location.

“The most sophisticated infrastructure is only as strong as the people operating within it”

Tarek Jundi, Ankabut

Infrastructure resilience remains a key concern, especially in light of recent cloud outages and regional network disruptions. Ankabut addresses this through a hybrid, multilayer architecture with built-in redundancy across networks and cloud environments. This ensures that educational services remain operational even if individual components fail, an essential capability when entire academic calendars depend on uptime.

Cyber security has also become increasingly important amid the current geopolitical climate. Ankabut has adopted a zero-trust architecture, combined with continuous monitoring and global threat intelligence partnerships, to protect sensitive educational data.

However, Jundi stressed that technology alone is not enough. “The most sophisticated infrastructure is only as strong as the people operating within it,” he said, highlighting ongoing investments in staff training and institutional awareness.

Beyond resilience and security, Ankabut is playing a crucial role in bridging the digital divide within the UAE. By providing a centralised national infrastructure, it ensures that all institutions have access to the same advanced capabilities. This is particularly significant as distance learning becomes more prevalent, helping to prevent disparities in access to digital tools and resources.

Data sovereignty is another cornerstone of the UAE’s strategy. With student records, research data and institutional intelligence all considered highly sensitive, Ankabut ensures that data is stored locally and governed in line with national policies. This approach allows institutions to collaborate and innovate while maintaining full control over their data, an increasingly important factor in a volatile global environment.

Looking ahead, Jundi believes the Middle East has a unique opportunity to build an AI-enabled education ecosystem from the ground up. Unlike more mature markets burdened by legacy systems, the region can design its digital infrastructure with unification and scalability in mind from the outset.

However, challenges remain. Fragmentation, he warned, is the biggest barrier to progress. Disconnected platforms and isolated decision-making can undermine even the most advanced technologies. “AI does not solve fragmentation. It amplifies it,” he said.

As the UAE continues to navigate regional uncertainty, its education sector is emerging as a model of digital resilience. Through unified platforms, robust infrastructure and a strong emphasis on distance learning, the country is ensuring that education remains uninterrupted, regardless of the challenges beyond its borders.