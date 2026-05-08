Fujitsu UK pays staff bonuses as it sits on Post Office scandal contribution

Fujitsu will pay bonuses to UK staff this year despite the ongoing controversy around its involvement in the Post Office scandal and its delayed contribution towards the resulting costs.

The Japanese supplier has not committed to an amount it will pay towards the billions of pounds UK taxpayers have had to pay as a result of the scandal. Nor has it made an interim payment, despite repeated demands from campaigners.

Following information from a source about the latest staff bonuses, Computer Weekly contacted Fujitsu for comment.

A company spokesperson said: “We offer competitive packages to our colleagues across the country, which are benchmarked against industry standards. Our highly skilled workforce is focused on continuing to deliver critical services for the UK.” Fujitsu UK staff also received bonuses last year.

Peer James Arbuthnot, who has campaigned for justice for subpostmasters for over a decade and a half, said: “Fujitsu do, of course, have to pay their staff. But they also have obligations – which are financial, as well as moral – to give redress to the subpostmasters they have so dreadfully wronged.”

Arbuthnot, who last year demanded Fujitsu pay £700m in the interim, added: “It is high time Fujitsu management in Japan, as well as the UK, recognised that honour requires more than words and kicking the can down the road.”

In January 2024, in the immediate aftermath of ITV’s dramatisation of the Post Office scandal, Fujitsu’s then European boss, Paul Patterson, told a Parliamentary select committee hearing that the company was “morally obligated” to contribute to the costs related to the Post Office Horizon scandal faced by UK taxpayers. But more than two years on, it has still not paid a penny.

Patterson’s words were described as a hollow gesture by campaigners, including peer Kevan Jones.