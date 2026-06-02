Over half a trillion dollars generated by global fintechs last year

Fintechs accounted for 4% of total global financial services revenues last year, with 74% of the biggest firms now profitable.

According to the Global fintech report 2026 from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and FT Partners, fintech is big enough to be considered a “distinct and mature sector”, but one with huge space to grow.

Revenue generated by global fintech hit $504bn (£374bn) in the past 12 months, a 22% increase on the previous year, while 74% of the largest firms reported being profitable.

Deepak Goyal, managing director and senior partner at BCG, and coauthor of the report, said 4% of global financial services revenue is “a remarkable milestone for a sector that barely existed two decades ago”.

He also said it “signals how much of the opportunity still lies ahead”.

“The fintechs that will capture that white space are the ones building with discipline on regulation, on profitability, and on the trust that comes from consistency,” he added.

In the report, BCG revealed that fintech IPOs rose 50% in the year, with 42 deals, while mergers and acquisition volumes accelerated from $105bn in 2023 to $184bn in 2024 to $251bn last year.