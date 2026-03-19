Zopa Bank continues its transformation with further growth

Zopa Bank added half a million customers last year, and saw its profits grow by just over 90%, as its transformation into a bank enters a new phase.

Last year, the fintech company, which pioneered peer-to-peer lending in 2005, hit an important milestone with the launch of a current account.

In its latest financial results, Zopa Bank reported a profit of £65m compared with just over £34m the previous year, and a 24% increase in sales, which reached £377m. It now has £6.4bn in deposits, a 17% increase over last year.

In 2024, Zopa’s revenue grew about 30% to reach just over £300m, and its profit doubled.

Its rapid rise since it became a bank in 2020 – dropping its peer-to-peer lending business a year later – is a UK fintech success story.

“[Last year] was another landmark year for Zopa as we expanded into everyday banking,” said Jaidev Janardana, CEO at Zopa Bank.

“We grew our customer base to 1.7 million, supported by strong growth across all products, and from our expansion into current accounts and investments.”