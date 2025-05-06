Fintech summit reveals what’s next for sector

This year’s Innovate Finance Global Summit (IFGS) event comes with the backdrop of turmoil caused by Donald Trump’s return as US president, with uncertainty for fintech and other businesses with close ties to the US.

Fintech is valued as an important sector in the UK today, something emphasised by chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves, who promised government backing to the fintech sector.

Speaking at the eleventh annual IFGS in London, Reeves said: “As chancellor, I’ve always said it’s my job to back the builders, back the wealth creators and the job creators. So, my job is to back all of you in this room. After all, it’s thanks to your work that the UK is a world leader in fintech.”