Zopa to embed into Manchester’s tech ecosystem

Zopa will tap into the tech ecosystem in Manchester through a regional office that could eventually house 500 staff. The announcement comes days after the launch of the challenger bank’s current account, known as Biscuit.

Zopa currently has around 900 staff, mainly based in London, a third of whom are technologists, including engineers and data scientists. The central Manchester centre will immediately add 50 people to its ranks, including software engineers.

The bank said the location of the new office, which could open as early as next month, was selected due to the Manchester’s “thriving tech ecosystem, strong financial services presence and deep talent pool”.

Iain Kendrick, chief people officer at Zopa, said the bank wants to be closer to customers and talent: “With more than 85% of our customers based outside the capital, expanding into Manchester allows us to be closer to our diverse, nationwide customer base, access new talent and accelerate our ambitious growth journey.”

The city has a strategy to attract businesses in the digital sector, including banks. Manchester council leader Bev Craig said that Zopa will have access to “an active and ever-growing digital and tech community” built to “support organisations to thrive”.

Zopa bank has 1.5 million customers using its savings and loans products. It had a revenue of just over £300m in its last financial year, which grew about 30% last year. Its profit doubled to just under £35m during the same period, and it currently holds over £5bn in deposits.

The new current account, Biscuit, can be opened in minutes, with virtual cards instantly available.

During a recent interview, Zopa boss Jaidev Janardana said the existing products alone could give the company a similar “growth trajectory” to last year. “We want to do more with our customers, very specifically day-to-day banking,” he said.

Zopa’s beta version of the current account has been available to existing customers since September 2024 and was used by 60,000 people.