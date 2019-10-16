Zopa continues in its mission to apply a Netflix user experience to banking

Peer-to-peer lending company Zopa has launched a credit scoring tool on its app, as it expands its offering to challenge the UK’s retail banks.

Zopa, established in 2005, is applying its tech knowhow and machine learning to give consumers services that are as easy to use as Netflix and Amazon.

The latest tool, known as Borrowing Power, lets customers quickly find out their credit scores and get advice on how to improve them. The tool uses data from Equifax and, through machine learning, gives insights to customers about why their scores are where they are and how to improve them.

This is part of the company’s journey to become a bank, with a savings account and credit card currently being tested with staff internally. They will soon be launched to a limited set of customers for beta testing.

Everything will be on the Zopa app, which was launched last year. It initially enabled borrowers to track loans, but will host all Zopa’s products and services going forward. Zopa’s products are in the Amazon Web Services cloud.

The Borrowing Power tool gives customers a simple score between one and 10, and also links them to the Zopa loans available to them. The tool will also be applied to other Zopa products, such as credit cards, when they become available.

“As you start to understand your Zopa Borrowing Power, you can see the products you can unlock,” said Didier Baclin, chief innovation officer at Zopa. He added that customers can get more in the future, including lower borrowing rates, as they improve their credit scores.