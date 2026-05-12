In video games of the future, your AI teammates will actually listen

For a while now, gamers have shouted at their screens, barking orders or venting frustrations at virtual squadmates who could not hear them. In the rare games that did incorporate voice commands, players were forced to memorise rigid menus containing specific phrases.

But at the Nvidia GTC 2026 developer conference earlier this year, French video game giant Ubisoft offered a glimpse into a future where onscreen characters can understand what you are saying – and talk back – through Teammates, an experimental prototype that replaces traditional, pre-programmed non-playable characters (NPCs) with squadmates powered by generative artificial intelligence (GenAI).

Expanding on Ubisoft’s 2024 Neo NPC project, which was honoured under the France 2030 programme for advancing French innovation, Teammates places players in a first-person shooter alongside virtual soldiers who react to natural language, environmental context and the player’s personal slang.

Tell your virtual teammate, “Find cover behind that car and wait for my order to shoot the closest enemy”, and the character will parse the command, evaluate its surroundings, and execute the manoeuvre while acknowledging the strategy.

According to Ubisoft, achieving this level of immersion required more than just powerful large language models (LLMs). The project team had to rethink the inference pipeline to abstract complexity and optimise for latency.

Abstracting complexity Behind the scenes, the goal is not just to build an AI-powered game but to build a foundation that thousands of artists, writers and designers can use without needing a background in AI and machine learning. “Most game development teams don’t have all the specialised skills required to update complex GenAI systems,” Joel Gregoire, technical director at Ubisoft Paris, explained during the GTC presentation. “The answer to that question was to build a platform to abstract the complexity and make games with GenAI features.” Ubisoft’s solution functions as an agnostic middleware. Built around a C++ software development kit, the platform creates gameplay building blocks, such as NPC interactions, which are dynamically translated into prompts. Through custom engine plugins, this data feeds directly into Ubisoft’s proprietary Snowdrop and Anvil engines, translating raw language model outputs into engine-specific formats like facial animation data. “Think of it as an agnostic middleware for GenAI that we can easily plug into our in-house game engines,” said Xavier Manzanares, director of gameplay GenAI at Ubisoft. “It opens a whole lot of new opportunities for our teams.”