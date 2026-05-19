Miro draws AI framework to close collaboration gap

Noting that teams are not realising the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) and that accelerating work with AI in a silo creates speed without direction, workspace technology provider Miro has made major additions across its AI platform.

Miro believes that in making its move, it is reinforcing its position as the collaboration layer where people, context and agents from every function converge to solve hard problems, make better decisions and build the right thing faster.

The additions include upgrades to Miro’s agentic AI tools – including Sidekicks and Flows – alongside new Connectors, and are designed to help customers align individual AI productivity with organisation-wide transformation.

Miro said there is a mismatch between individual capabilities and what organisations can effectively leverage because workplace collaboration has fractured, whereby teams have moved from one mode of working to three – human to human, human to agent, and agent to agent – but these are running in silos, invisible to each other.

Within those silos, Miro observed that AI amplifies misalignment rather than correcting it, and the gaps only show up when the work comes together.

The provider is confident that it has a clear vision to bridge this gap, with organisations needing a shared space for teams to collaborate around agentic output and move work forward.

“AI leverage is locked inside private chat windows – accelerating individuals, but never reaching the organisation,” said Miro CEO and founder Andrey Khusid. “When every collaboration mode converges on one surface, individual speed becomes company speed, and individual clarity becomes shared clarity.”

AI is more powerful when it supports and augments teamwork, according to Wayne Kurtzman, research vice-president, collaboration and communities, at analyst firm IDC. “Leaders must seek out the tools and technologies that enhance their teams’ creativity, agility and innovation. As work becomes more agentic, AI’s ability to connect to work, alongside teams, becomes critical to tackling bigger challenges,” he said.

To that end, Miro is unifying all collaboration modes on one surface – the canvas. That includes continuing to invest in the human-to-human collaboration that “remains the foundation of great work, because trust, judgement and shared understanding between people are what drive real progress and breakthrough innovation”.

Key updates to the Miro AI platform include the ability for teams to work with agents on the canvas, the Sidekicks product evolving from AI assistant into agentic thought partner, Flows connecting systems for repeatable work, and the ability to achieve better alignment and build the right thing with Miro prototypes.

Miro said agents are becoming a core part of how work gets done, but they’ve had no way to participate in the shared canvas where teams think, plan and align. That leaves them working around a process rather than inside it. Miro’s canvas is now AI-readable and writable by third-party agents.

Arguing that most AI tools are reactive – responding to a prompt, returning an answer and then stopping – Miro said that such a method works fine for simple tasks, but not for the complex, ambiguous, evolving work that slows teams down and doesn’t fit neatly into a single instruction. As a response, Sidekicks has been rebuilt to offer an agentic tool that is claimed to understand what users are trying to achieve and knows how to solve the problem.

Flows now extend beyond the canvas through Connectors, enabling automated workflows that call tools both inside Miro and across connected systems. This includes pulling in meeting transcripts, creating tasks in project trackers and surfacing the latest Kanban views. These can all be combined with human-in-the-loop approval steps.