Zoom expands AI workflows from conversation to action

Noting that every conversation moves work forward, and aligning with its goal to connect conversations, enterprise data and workflows so people can move seamlessly from discussion to execution, Zoom has added an agentic search function to its platform and extended its My Notes system to mobile devices.

The bigger picture message from the artificial intelligence (AI)-first work and communications platform provider is that it is aiming to close the gap between conversation and execution. That is to say that despite conversations happening everywhere – on mobile devices, across platforms and in-person – Zoom believes the systems of record that have traditionally supported work aren’t keeping up.

By bringing the power of My Notes to mobile and making enhancements to its AI Companion platform, Zoom said that whether a discussion happens in a boardroom, over coffee, or on a call, the outcome is the same: clear next steps and work that gets done after every conversation so people can stop losing momentum.

The company observed that with manual notetaking, thoughts are often incomplete, action items are missed, and hours are spent reconstructing context after the fact. While most note-taking tools capture conversations, Zoom said few help finish the work that results from them.

“Work happens everywhere, and now notetaking can come with you, enabling you to never miss an important insight or key decision, whether in a virtual meeting or a spontaneous coffee shop meet-up,” said Zoom chief product officer Russell Dicker. “My Notes is a key part of taking conversations to completion, which allows work to move forward seamlessly, so you can focus on the people in front of you instead of worrying about how to reconstruct the conversation context later.”

My Notes is described as an AI-first personal notetaker that, when on mobile, allows users to capture and act on conversations from Zoom and in-person meetings, staying present in the moment while AI handles the documentation and initiates next steps.

My Notes is a key part of taking conversations to completion, which allows work to move forward seamlessly, so you can focus on the people in front of you instead of worrying about how to reconstruct the conversation context later Russell Dicker, Zoom

It works across video conferencing platforms, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and in-person conversations. Instead of just transcribing messages, it is designed to capture, organise and convert every discussion into actionable next steps, right where the conversation happens. Notes stay personal by default, but users can share summaries with their team via Zoom Canvas, Chat or Slack, and create reusable templates for recurring meetings such as one-to-ones, brainstorms or client calls.

Key features, according to Zoom, include the ability to build from the conversation out, capturing “what matters” and connecting it directly to what happens next. My Notes automatically generates concise summaries, extracts action items and tracks decisions, so users can focus on conversations instead of documenting them.

Automated workflows can be triggered directly from My Notes, such as sending follow-up emails or creating tasks, so next steps happen while context is still fresh. Workflows are available both to hosts and participants.

Select predefined templates designed for a specific role – sales, marketing, IT, HR – or with custom workflows created when scheduling a meeting. These can be attached during a My Notes session and managed with follow-up actions afterwards. Users can review, edit and approve steps, combining automation efficiency with human oversight.

Expanded agentic search capabilities are said to mean that unlike traditional search, which only looks within a single app, agentic search for Custom AI Companion lets users query across 10 available third-party connectors, now with extended capabilities for Salesforce (such as specific account information), Workday (such as employee records or time-off balances), and ServiceNow (such as IT tickets or incident status), as well as Zoom Meetings, Chat, Phone and Canvas.

With built-in reasoning and context awareness, agentic search not only retrieves information but also interprets intent, surfacing the most relevant insights and next steps.

The result, according to Zoom, is that “nothing falls through the cracks”.