Zayo Europe opens Genoa fibre network landing, interconnection hub

Zayo Europe has enlarged its Southern European network with a point of presence (PoP) in Genoa, Italy, strengthening of its ability to connect emerging Mediterranean subsea traffic with an extensive terrestrial backbone.

Putting the opening of the PoP at Quadrivium Digital’s QGEN01 facility, the leading fibre infrastructure provider noted that Genoa was increasingly recognised as a strategic landing point for the next generation of subsea cable systems connecting Asia, Africa and the Middle East with Europe and beyond.

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in the UK, Quadrivium Digital has the mission of enabling high-performance, low-latency connectivity infrastructure for the modern digital economy, building carrier-neutral datacentres at key strategic locations across Europe, Asia and Africa. Quadrivium’s facilities serve as critical interconnection hubs, especially for submarine cables linking Europe with North America, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

By integrating Genoa into its network, Zayo said it would be extending its existing Italy footprint in Milan and Rome, creating a critical southern gateway into Europe and beyond and supporting the rapid emergence of new Mediterranean traffic corridors. It is also seen as giving customers greater optionality in how they access and route traffic into Europe’s core hubs and onward international gateways.

By delivering high-capacity connectivity from Genoa into key markets such as Frankfurt and Paris – as well as westward into strategic interconnection points across Iberia, including Barcelona and Lisbon – Zayo is confident it can provide a resilient alternative to traditional, often congested routes via Marseille. This will enable global enterprise, carrier, cloud and hyperscale customers to benefit from enhanced diversity, performance and reliability for increasingly complex traffic flows.

The route is the second expansion of Zayo’s southern European footprint. In January 2026, Zayo announced a partnership with Spanish dark fibre operator Reintel to deliver low-latency, high-capacity connectivity between key hubs across the Iberian Peninsula.

The partnership brings its 400GE-enabled wavelength network to the Iberian Peninsula, and expands its Tier 1 IP offering to Portugal and more Spanish cities.

Read more about networking in the Mediterranean region Via Africa subsea cable project to strengthen European, African connectivity: Europe-Africa submarine cable project backed by consortium model designed to connect Europe to Africa along the Atlantic coast, enhancing the resilience and diversity of West Africa’s international connectivity.

Colt announces subsea, terrestrial network routes: Digital infrastructure company reveals plans to launch international connectivity routes connecting the US West Coast to Asia, marking the latest phase of its major global network expansion.

EXA Infrastructure raises over €1bn to support digital infra boom: Global digital infrastructure platform provider refinances and expands its facilities, raising over €1.3bn to fuel network growth – including fibre footprint and subsea routes – and M&A plans across Europe.

Ciena optics deployed in Meta cable upgrade, JGA Lightstorm: Optical connectivity provider’s technology is used to set transmission record for across a transpacific submarine cable, enabling next-generation cloud and AI connectivity between Japan and Australia.

Colman Deegan, CEO of Zayo Europe, said: “The digital map of Europe is evolving and our expansion into Genoa is a direct response to our customers’ need for greater resilience and choice.

“By connecting this important Mediterranean landing point to our 400G-enabled backbone, we are creating a seamless bridge between subsea systems and our terrestrial infrastructure. Ultimately, this ensures our customers have access to the scalable, high-capacity connectivity required to support the next wave of cloud and AI [artificial intelligence]-driven growth.”

For Quadrivium Digital, the addition of a Tier 1 international carrier brings direct access to Zayo Europe’s network and more than 600 on-net datacentres across Europe to customers in the QGEN01 facility.

“This partnership positions QGEN01 as a key interconnection hub in the Mediterranean ecosystem,” said Aditya Ayyagari, CEO of Quadrivium Digital. “By combining direct access to new subsea systems with Zayo Europe’s diverse terrestrial routes, we are enabling customers to efficiently reach key traffic hubs like Barcelona and Lisbon, as well as the US, while achieving greater route diversity and lower latency across global networks.”