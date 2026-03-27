Colt announces subsea, terrestrial network routes

Financial services firms, content providers, neocloud companies and hyperscalers are all claimed to be among the primary beneficiaries of a digital infrastructure from Colt Technology Services linking the US West Coast to Asia.

The announcement marks the latest phase of the global digital infrastructure company’s global network expansion, and the investment it made in the infrastructure is said to support customers’ international growth strategies and include a transpacific subsea cable route linking the US and Japan.

Colt says the expansion elevates it from its position as the largest European B2B fibre provider to one of the largest in the world, reinforcing its role as a key player in the global digital infrastructure market.

The enhanced infrastructure is seen by Colt as strengthening its network resilience for organisations – by delivering secure, high‑performance backup and routing options for mission‑critical applications. Congested networks mean lags, delays and service interruptions – expensive setbacks which stall progress.

Colt’s network investment is designed to directly addresses surging demand driven by AI traffic. The infrastructure is attributed with giving customers greater choice of offerings, performance and cost, especially for busy transpacific routes already under pressure from rising traffic volumes.

As part of the investment, Colt will deliver a transpacific backbone route through Juno – one of the world’s newest and most advanced subsea cable systems – connecting Tokyo, Japan to Los Angeles on the West Coast of the US.

Having come into service in May 2025 and operated by Seren Juno Network Co, the Juno cable is around 11,700km (7,270 miles) long and engineered to deliver up to 350Tbps across 20 fibre pairs, using next-generation Space Division Multiplexing technology. In Japan, it lands at Minamiboso (Chiba Prefecture) and Shima (Mie Prefecture), connecting with Grover Beach, California. It extends to terrestrial points of presence in Tokyo, Osaka, Los Angeles and San Jose.

The Colt network is intended to offer customers a diverse route, connecting Colt’s existing terrestrial networks in Japan and the US, providing greater resilience and higher bandwidth options to provide greater resilience on transpacific services.

This is said to make the services ideal for businesses with global operations across Asia and the US. Another benefit is said to be an expansion in the global digital footprint, extending its “on-net” capabilities. Colt can connect directly into multiple sites across Tokyo, with on‑net coverage throughout the city’s key metro datacentres.

Commenting on the expansion, Buddy Bayer, chief operating officer of Colt Technology Services, said: “The world’s economies run on digital infrastructure, but there will come a point when existing capacity across some routes isn’t enough. This risks disrupting or even reversing the progress countries have made in connecting markets, organisations and societies. At Colt, we have a deep commitment to solving problems for our customers so they can grow and scale. This investment in our digital infrastructure connecting the US West Coast to Tokyo, Japan not only solves the capacity problem for our customers – it’s also a gateway to global growth.”

News of the new subsea infrastructure comes shortly after Colt announced an expansion and investment into new routes connecting the East Coast of the US to Europe. Specifically, the low-latency routes along the US East Coast and between the US East Coast and Europe are designed to “supercharge” capacity for customers as AI traffic surges across what is said to be the world’s busiest data pathway.