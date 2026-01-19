Zayo expands network across Iberian Peninsula

In a move described as underscoring the company’s strategic focus on pan-European connectivity amid rising data demands from artificial intelligence (AI), cloud and next-generation technologies, Zayo Europe has launched a “landmark” network in Iberia.

Operating across 13 countries and connecting 47 markets, Zayo already connects more than 600 datacentres with a “future-ready” network spanning over 2.7 million fibre kilometres and eight subsea systems. The company said its mission is to deliver the infrastructure that powers Europe’s digital economy, offering tailored connectivity solutions that enable telecom service providers, cloud platforms, datacentres, system integrators and enterprises to deliver the network performance they require from core to cloud to edge.

Following a recent expansion in the German Market, Iberia has become the next strategic link for Zayo, furthering the reach of its pan-European network. The new network will encompass the region’s leading cities including Madrid, Lisbon, Barcelona, Bilbao and Sines.

It is being delivered in partnership with Spanish dark fibre operator Reintel, which boasts more than 54,000km of interconnected fibre infrastructure across Spain. The company provides neutral and high-quality connectivity products through a network of sites linked to both the energy and railway sectors.

Zayo Europe sees the partnership marking a major milestone as brings its 400GE enabled wavelength network to the Iberian Peninsula, as well as expanding its Tier-1 IP offering to Portugal and to more Spanish cities.

The collaboration will look to deliver low-latency, high-capacity connectivity across Iberia, connecting the key business hubs. The partners see the new route as a way to enhance network diversity, reduce deployment times and strengthen connectivity options for businesses and carriers operating in the region.

Spanning over 3,500km of fibre across Iberia, Zayo Europe’s network will look to enable “seamless” datacentre-to-datacentre connectivity, faster cloud adoption and high-performance handling of data-intensive workloads. The move is set to strengthen Zayo Europe’s global reach, linking Iberia to international networks across the Mediterranean and Atlantic, and supporting the digital transformation of businesses across multiple continents.

“This partnership marks another important step in Zayo Europe’s journey to connect the continent’s most dynamic markets. Spain and Portugal are quickly emerging as major datacentre hubs, with a strong supply of renewable energy driving new investments to power AI and other cutting-edge technologies,” said Colman Deegan, Zayo Europe CEO.

“We’re delighted to partner with Reintel, who operate the highest quality, mission-critical fibre infrastructure in the region. By extending our network through their low latency, high availability fibre routes, we’re enabling enterprises, datacentres and carriers across Iberia to access our extensive high-performance connectivity that underpins Europe’s innovation economy. With the significant DC roll-out planned in 2026, Zayo Europe is poised to set connectivity trends for the decade ahead.”

Reintel CEO Francisco J. Blanca Patón added: “Zayo Europe’s expansion into Iberia aligns perfectly with our mission to accelerate Spain’s digital transformation. Combining our extensive dark fibre footprint with Zayo Europe’s international network and unparalleled service excellence creates powerful opportunities for customers across the region. This partnership will empower datacentres and businesses across Spain and Portugal to keep pace with rising data demands and, ultimately, strengthen Europe’s digital backbone. We look forward to what can be achieved together through 2026 and beyond.”