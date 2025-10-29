Nokia, Zayo team on future-ready IP network infrastructure

Global communications infrastructure provider Zayo has revealed plans to deploy a next-generation internet protocol (IP) network architecture to enhance its network connectivity.

Operating for more than 17 years in the business connectivity arena, the Zayo Group connects 400 global markets with networks that span over 19.1 million fibre miles, 147,000 route miles and more than 1,500 on-net datacentres globally.

Its tailored connectivity offerings and managed services are intended to enable carriers, cloud providers, datacentres, schools and enterprises to deliver what are claimed to be “exceptional experiences”, from core to cloud to edge.

Through its deployment of Nokia networking technology, Zayo is confident that its customers will gain cloud access and datacentre connectivity over secure high-speed links, driving productivity, improving collaboration and opening economic opportunities.

The network architecture is designed to allow Zayo to deploy connectivity in new markets and bring more lit buildings online in record time, enabling the company to expand its reach and quickly respond to changing market conditions.

The ability to rapidly deliver high-capacity infrastructure closer to its user also reduces exposure to single points of failure, minimises congestion and ensures stable, resilient performance across Zayo’s IP backbone.

Nokia said the transformation to a more modular and scalable service with its next-generation IP router service positions Zayo to meet growing bandwidth demand – including delivering 400G and 800G-capable services at scale – to support the next wave of cloud and edge computing and enable faster access to digital services for its customers.

This next-generation architecture replaces Zayo’s existing Provider Edge infrastructure with an IP router offering.

Built on the FP5-based 7750 Service Router and the Nokia 7250 Interconnect Router, the new service is claimed to deliver rapid deployment, increased reliability and simplified operations across Zayo’s extensive global network. The architecture is also attributed with enhancing scalability, allowing Zayo to serve more customers while improving reliability and performance across its infrastructure.

“By partnering with Nokia, we’re setting a new standard for what’s possible in fibre-based connectivity,” said Aaron Werley, senior vice-president of engineering at Zayo. “The ability to rapidly light up new buildings and markets on our IP network allows us to more quickly respond to customer demand faster, which is increasingly important in today’s fast-evolving market. Nokia’s solution delivers the reliability, performance and agility we need to meet the growing needs of our customers – from cloud providers and datacentres to schools and enterprises.”

Jeff Valley, vice-president of IP networks at Nokia, said: “This collaboration with Zayo reflects a shared commitment to advancing connectivity and creating new opportunities for digital transformation across industries … With our FP5-based platforms and deep expertise in IP networks, we’re enabling Zayo to deploy services faster, simplify operations and lead the market with flexible, future-ready infrastructure.”

The first phase of deployment is underway in New York and New Jersey, with expansion to dozens of additional markets and thousands of lit buildings planned in the near future.