EXA Infrastructure raises over €1bn to support digital infra boom

Digital infrastructure platform EXA Infrastructure has refinanced its existing facilities and raised financing that totals over €1.3bn.

A London-based portfolio company of global infrastructure investment manager I Squared Capital, EXA Infrastructure provides critical modern infrastructure and engineering expertise to serve as the backbone for digital and economic growth. This includes networks for governments and enterprises; hyperscale infrastructure for global businesses; and ultra-low latency, high bandwidth networks for financial, gaming and broadcast services.

The company owns 155,000km of fibre network across 37 countries, including six transatlantic cables, and claims the lowest latency link between Europe and North America, EXA Express. More than 65,000km of the network is 400G-enabled, offering further scalability and ensuring ultra-low latency and high-bandwidth connectivity across continents.

The facility is structured over seven years and, said EXA Infrastructure CEO Jim Fagan, gives the company “an unrivalled ability” to continue investing in its network, at a time when its customers need growing amounts of capacity across more routes to handle an evolving set of applications and demands.

“Our recent investments have already shown our strategic focus, and with this refinancing, EXA Infrastructure is firmly positioned to lead in network and digital infrastructure throughout Europe and across the Atlantic,” he said.

The refinancing was supported by lenders including MUFG Bank, DNB, Banco Santander, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg, Lloyds Bank, Nord/LB, Goldman Sachs International Bank, NatWest, Kookmin Bank London Branch, Woori Bank London Branch, NIBC Bank, funds managed by Allianz Global Investors and funds managed by Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management.

“We’re proud to have the support of such high-calibre lenders and institutions who understand not only our business, but also the wider digital infrastructure landscape,” added EXA Infrastructure chief financial officer Kate Hennessy. “Such strong demand for the facility underscores market confidence in our strategy and reaffirms our desire to pursue our next stage of growth with conviction.”

The funding follows EXA’s acquisition at the beginning of 2025 of Aqua Comms, the owner and operator of America Europe Connect-1 (AEC-1), America Europe Connect-2 (AEC-2), CeltixConnect-1 (CC-1) and CeltixConnect-2 (CC-2), and is part of a consortium that owns and operates the Amitié cable system (AEC-3).

In July 2025, EXA Infrastructure claimed a “milestone” for robust connectivity options in Europe, including the first new subsea cable on the North Sea corridor in 25 years, with deployment of a fibre route connecting London to Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Brussels.

The 1,200km route includes 1,085km of low-loss G.652D terrestrial fibre for end-to-end connectivity, and a 115km subsea build from Margate in the UK to Ostend in Belgium, utilising ultra-low-loss G.654C cable.

The year has also seen the deployment of the first new subsea cable across the Red Sea in 25 years, as well as the largest fibre backbone deployment in Central Europe.