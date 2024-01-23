EXA bolsters transatlantic cable presence

EXA Infrastructure, which claims to be the largest dedicated digital infrastructure platform connecting Europe and North America, has made a number of announcements firming up its place in the transatlantic connectivity arena, claiming significant milestones in solidifying its commitment to advancing connectivity across the key route and offering more diversity for its customers.

To meet the rising data traffic in and out of Europe, EXA said its mission remains focused on extending and enhancing its backbone to provide the European continent with more transatlantic route combinations than any other provider.

Following the October 2023 introduction of the Havfrue and Dunant subsea cables, connecting to its European backbone, EXA has announced its sixth transatlantic subsea cable route in the form of Amitié, linking the strategic hubs of One Summer Street, Boston, in the US, Slough in the UK and Bordeaux in France, where onward connectivity can be provided to anywhere on EXA’s owned network.

The Amitié cable lands in EXA’s cable station in Lynn, Massachusetts, and extends for 6,783km connecting the US to Le Porge in France and Bude in the UK. The six transatlantic routes also include the more established EXA North, South and Express subsea cables.

“We are proud to unveil our latest fully diversified transatlantic subsea cable route with the addition of Amitié,” said EXA Infrastructure vice-president of network investments Steve Roberts. “Amitié not only strengthens our network, but also serves as a testament to our steadfast dedication to investing in cutting-edge infrastructure. This investment further proves our unwavering commitment to supporting the exponential growth of our customers by providing unparalleled diversity and connectivity combinations in the industry.”

At the same time as launching Amitié, EXA revealed it was entering into a partnership with carrier-neutral colocation and subsea infrastructure provider NJFX. The company’s mission is to link carrier-grade networks beyond major US cities, currently accommodating 35 international and domestic operators. The NJFX campus also hosts global backbones for major cloud and network operators, physically connecting transatlantic cables to Europe and South America.

NJFX regards its alliance with EXA as marking a significant step in bolstering global network connectivity, with EXA establishing a new point of presence (PoP) at NJFX’s facility, as well as amplifying its dedication to offering customers unmatched options in network connectivity.

As part of the strategic presence at NJFX, EXA has inked a partnership with Bulk for the Havfrue cable system. EXA will integrate Havfrue with its pan-European backbone network to provide direct connectivity to the Nordics, avoiding major conventional transatlantic traffic passages.

“As we embark on this strategic partnership with NJFX, we’re not just connecting infrastructure; we’re forging a pathway for our customers to traverse the digital landscape faster and more efficiently than ever before,” said Roberts. “We are excited to be partnering with NJFX, and this collaboration amplifies opportunities for our customers to access Europe with unprecedented speed on the EXA network. We are committed to providing cutting-edge solutions in today’s digital era that is defined by connectivity.”