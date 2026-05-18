Colt expands network in Istanbul to support AI‑ready infrastructure

Colt Technology Services has expanded its network in Istanbul to meet growing demand for infrastructure capacity, supporting businesses’ artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation plans.

The global digital infrastructure company’s high‑performance infrastructure in Türkiye will now connect to two established datacentres in the leading financial and commercial hub – one on Istanbul’s Asian side and the other on its European side – providing businesses with high‑capacity services built for AI‑driven workloads.

Prior to the expansion, Colt operated a single point of presence (PoP) in Istanbul. The addition of a second PoP, combined with an upgrade of Colt’s network capabilities in the city, is described as enhancing resilience and reach “significantly”.

The company also sees the expansion as enabling both local and international customers to access what it assured will be a broader portfolio of next-generation, scalable networking services, designed to support the growing demands of cloud adoption, data-intensive workloads and AI-driven applications, for which high bandwidth and secure, flexible connectivity are critical.

Colt noted that Istanbul is one of the very few cities in the world that physically spans two continents, and is a natural interconnection point between Europe, Asia, the Middle East and parts of Africa.

The provider stressed that for Colt’s customers and partners, its digital infrastructure in the region can create alternative east‑west and north‑south routes, providing direct connectivity in central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, central Asia and the Caucasus, and parts of North Africa.

It will also reduce reliance on a small number of traditional Western European hubs, and improve redundancy and failover for global customers, delivering a more resilient global connectivity and lower risk, allowing for shorter, more direct data paths between regions. In short, there will be fewer network hops compared with routing traffic via Western Europe alone.