A&K Travel journeys with Colt for global quantum-safe network

Looking to develop a highly secure future‑ready infrastructure that can support global digital connectivity as it operates some of the most remote and operationally complex travel experiences in the world, A&K Travel Group (AKTG) has selected Colt Technology Services to deliver a global network for its core business and portfolio of premier travel brands.

Beginning life in 1962, AKTG is a global lifestyle and travel company that describes itself as setting the standard for “refined and personalised travel experiences worldwide”. The group encompasses premier travel brands including Abercrombie & Kent, Crystal, Cox & Kings and Ecoventura, alongside strategic investments in other travel companies. The group has an international support system of more than 2,500 staff in 60 offices across 35 countries, having a presence in all seven continents. The company’s “guardian angels” provide 24/7 support.

A&K Travel Group operates some of the most remote and operationally complex travel experiences in the world, from expedition ships and river vessels to safari camps and global offices. Delivering those experiences, it said, requires secure, resilient connectivity that performs consistently across continents and environments.

AKTG has taxed Colt with building out its global connectivity network – which includes quantum-safe encryption from Arqit – to provide agile, quantum-safe security solutions that operate without distance limitations, across any location worldwide. This foundation is designed to provide AKTG with a resilient, interconnected global network architecture on which it can run its business and keep customers, employees and travel partners in more than 100 countries connected.

Part of the project will see Colt team up with Arqit to deploy a quantum-secure wide-area network (WAN) to help protect AKTG from the future risk presented by quantum computers, including the threat presented by “harvest now, decrypt later”.

AKTG will also use the Colt infrastructure to help redefine the way audiences interact with its brands, supporting its commitment to providing “seamless”, immersive digital experiences with easier access to travel information; improved “inspiration” and content discovery; and new digital tools for creating tailor-made journeys. Colt’s network is seen as essential in underpinning fast, secure, low-latency connectivity for AKTG, ensuring “exceptional” service in locations ranging from remote landscapes to major cities.

“As our digital ecosystem continues to evolve, protecting our data, our communications and ultimately our guests is a strategic priority,” said Fabio Agostini, CIO of A&K Travel Group. “Colt’s global infrastructure provides the robust network foundation we need, and through its integration with Arqit’s quantum-safe encryption technology, we are proactively strengthening our security posture against future threats.

“This is not simply a network upgrade. It is an investment in future-ready infrastructure that supports our global operations today while preparing us for the next generation of cyber security challenges.”

Colt Technology Services chief operating officer Buddy Bayer added: “Abercrombie & Kent is a brand synonymous with unforgettable tailor-made journeys, from stargazing in the Serengeti to navigating the Nile by riverboat. Delivering a seamless digital experience is now just as essential as delivering those memorable moments. With Colt’s world-class digital infrastructure and Arqit partnering with Colt to safeguard the network against tomorrow’s threats, A&K Travel Group can stay focused on what defines it: bringing its mission of ‘life, well-travelled’ to every guest, everywhere.”

Andy Leaver, CEO of Arqit, said: “Arqit is proud to be supporting Colt as they lead the way in building a global quantum-safe network for AKTG. Its forward thinking enables AKTG to ensure high-performing secure connectivity from now into the post-quantum era.”