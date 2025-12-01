SASE, SD-WAN evolve as enterprises prioritise unified network security

For some time now, networking and security strategies have been slowly merging for years. Driven by hybrid work, cloud migration and rising security challenges that demand simplified, end-to-end architectures, the shifting of software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) to secure access service edge (SASE) is now reshaping enterprise connectivity strategies, according to a study from GlobalData.

The Competitive landscape assessment of SASE and SD-WAN report noted that over the past decade, SD-WAN transformed enterprise routing by offering operational efficiency, centralised management and the ability to use cost-effective broadband alongside or instead of legacy multi-protocol label switching (MPLS). It added that SD-WAN’s single-pane-of-glass model, policy-driven traffic handling and support for zero-trust network access (ZTNA) have helped accelerate adoption.

However, as threats evolved and branch security stacks became difficult to manage as isolated products, the analyst observed that the need for consolidation intensified. This created the foundation for SASE, bringing SD-WAN, firewall services, secure web gateways, CASB, ZTNA and threat protection into a unified, cloud-based platform.

As a result, it said, SASE has become the focal point of branch and remote-location security modernisation. In addition, the report stated that enterprises were increasingly seek architectures that unify routing, security and policy enforcement and reduce reliance on MPLS through secure broadband-based alternatives.

GlobalData believes that the push for universal identity-driven policy, end-user experience monitoring and scalable cloud-based controls is reshaping supplier evaluations. It observed that in 2025, the market also saw major strategic moves, including HPE’s acquisition of Juniper and Arista’s purchase of VMware’s Velocloud SD-WAN, reshuffling competitive positions.

“For several years…it has become increasingly clear that most SD-WAN implementations are going to be tied to security,” said Steven J. Schuchart Jr., principal analyst of enterprise security and infrastructure at GlobalData. “Networking and security have been slowly merging for years, and the continual rise of cyber security incidents worldwide will only accelerate that trend. There will still be ongoing new stand-alone implementations of SD-WAN, but that use case is in decline.”

Looking at the key players driving the SD-WAN and SASE markets, the report cited suppliers such as Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Arista, HPE and Versa Networks were now shaping the next phase of SASE evolution, each with distinct approaches reflecting their networking or security heritage. It reported that as enterprises navigate operational pressures, cost containment and a more mobile workforce, SASE and SD-WAN were becoming essential to delivering secure, consistent and optimised access under a single operational umbrella.

“Enterprises want integrated, cloud-delivered platforms that unify networking and security,” added Schuchart. “Providers with proven strength in both SASE and SD-WAN are best positioned to lead this transformation and support the modernisation strategies shaping the enterprise edge.”

The report comes hot on the heels of a similar analysis by Omdia, which noted that for many organisations, secure access service edge has become a critical initiative to modernise their network and security approaches to better support hybrid work, cloud-centric environments and generative AI application use. Yet it warned that even six years after SASE was introduced as a concept, many organisations still have difficulty seeing themselves deploy a truly unified, single supplier SASE architecture.