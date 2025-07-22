Visual Generation - stock.adobe.
Colt targets crypto traders with low-latency connectivity
Connectivity service aims to give digital asset traders and enterprises deploying AI applications a performance edge by connecting cloud regions faster than native backbones
Colt Technology Services has launched an ultra-low latency cloud connectivity service aimed squarely at the high-speed demands of cryptocurrency traders and enterprises developing artificial intelligence (AI) applications on sensitive data.
The service, Colt ULL DCA, combines the company’s existing Ultra Low Latency (ULL) network with its Dedicated Cloud Access (DCA) platform.
It is designed to solve a growing problem for customers: while their applications live in the cloud, the network performance between major cloud regions has failed to keep pace, creating a latency bottleneck.
According to Colt, the service provides a dedicated, high-speed path between major cloud regions, bypassing the public internet and the cloud providers’ own default backbone networks, which are not optimised for speed.
In recent proof-of-concept tests between Amazon Web Services (AWS) regions in Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan, Colt said its new service demonstrated on average 15% lower latency compared with native AWS backbone routing.
The primary driver for the service is the maturation of key capital markets in the region, where financial players are increasingly adding digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, into their portfolios.
“Hedge funds and brokers have started to include crypto as part of their trading strategy,” said Yasutaka Mizutani, president for Asia-Pacific (APAC) at Colt Technology Services, adding that with the new service, customers can connect to multiple cryptocurrency exchanges with an experience akin to high-frequency trading.
Explosion in AI interest
Beyond capital markets, Mizutani noted that the explosion in AI interest is creating a demand for secure, high-performance connectivity. He added that Colt is seeing “double-digit growth” in the number of enterprise customers seeking private connections to hyperscalers to support their AI workloads.
These customers are looking to build generative AI models and AI agents on top of highly sensitive internal data, making public internet connections a non-starter from a security and governance perspective. “Having a dedicated connection into a public cloud environment ring-fenced for a specific company is a trend we are seeing a lot in the APAC market,” said Mizutani.
In terms of data security, Colt is also looking to address the threat of quantum computing, which could retroactively decrypt sensitive data that is captured today. Earlier this year, Colt completed a quantum-secured encryption trial across its optical wave network and is developing services to help enterprises future-proof their data in transit.
APAC growth
The launch of the ULL DCA service is part of Colt’s broader growth strategy in the APAC region, where the company is investing heavily to support hyperscaler datacentre buildouts and enterprise demand.
“We’ve just expanded our coverage into six countries in Southeast Asia last year, and we’ve started to provide services into Sydney with our own metro connectivity,” said Mizutani.
The company has also expanded its network into Kyushu, Japan, a region that has been attracting more datacentre investments due to the higher availability of nuclear power.
He said Colt’s key differentiator is its position as a neutral supplier of global connectivity. Unlike national incumbents, Colt can select the optimal network path for customers who need consistent, low-latency performance across multiple countries.
“Unlike Singtel, we don’t own full connectivity in Singapore, or like NTT do in Japan, but we have the capability to pick and choose the best provider in terms of latency and capacity,” said Mizutani. “Our clients want to deploy across different countries in APAC, and they want to source from the best providers in each location. That’s what we are doing to support them.”
This “best-of-breed” approach, combined with the global scale gained from its $1.8bn acquisition of Lumen’s business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, allows Colt to offer comprehensive global coverage. “There’s no other provider that has that much on-net coverage across the world, and that has significant impact on [lowering] the overall cost for customers,” he said.
With more datacentres being built at greenfield sites outside core city areas where there’s more land and power, Mizutani said Colt is also assessing opportunities to extend its network to those sites, such as the presence of anchor datacentre tenants that can commit to using its connectivity services.
Read more about IT in APAC
- Modular datacentre infrastructure can help Indian enterprises build faster, greener and more flexible datacentres to cope with the demand for local data storage and growing use of AI and edge computing.
- Many generative AI projects are failing to scale because firms are overlooking foundational needs like network modernisation and governance frameworks, says a regional leader at NTT Data.
- GoTo has migrated half its infrastructure to Alibaba Cloud, paving the way for AI initiatives to solve real-world business problems and support local languages.
- With cyber attacks spiking in non-English-speaking markets such as Japan, Proofpoint is boosting its regional presence to combat a wave of AI-generated threats.