Colt targets crypto traders with low-latency connectivity

Colt Technology Services has launched an ultra-low latency cloud connectivity service aimed squarely at the high-speed demands of cryptocurrency traders and enterprises developing artificial intelligence (AI) applications on sensitive data.

The service, Colt ULL DCA, combines the company’s existing Ultra Low Latency (ULL) network with its Dedicated Cloud Access (DCA) platform.

It is designed to solve a growing problem for customers: while their applications live in the cloud, the network performance between major cloud regions has failed to keep pace, creating a latency bottleneck.

According to Colt, the service provides a dedicated, high-speed path between major cloud regions, bypassing the public internet and the cloud providers’ own default backbone networks, which are not optimised for speed.

In recent proof-of-concept tests between Amazon Web Services (AWS) regions in Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan, Colt said its new service demonstrated on average 15% lower latency compared with native AWS backbone routing.

The primary driver for the service is the maturation of key capital markets in the region, where financial players are increasingly adding digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, into their portfolios.

“Hedge funds and brokers have started to include crypto as part of their trading strategy,” said Yasutaka Mizutani, president for Asia-Pacific (APAC) at Colt Technology Services, adding that with the new service, customers can connect to multiple cryptocurrency exchanges with an experience akin to high-frequency trading.

Explosion in AI interest Beyond capital markets, Mizutani noted that the explosion in AI interest is creating a demand for secure, high-performance connectivity. He added that Colt is seeing “double-digit growth” in the number of enterprise customers seeking private connections to hyperscalers to support their AI workloads. These customers are looking to build generative AI models and AI agents on top of highly sensitive internal data, making public internet connections a non-starter from a security and governance perspective. “Having a dedicated connection into a public cloud environment ring-fenced for a specific company is a trend we are seeing a lot in the APAC market,” said Mizutani. In terms of data security, Colt is also looking to address the threat of quantum computing, which could retroactively decrypt sensitive data that is captured today. Earlier this year, Colt completed a quantum-secured encryption trial across its optical wave network and is developing services to help enterprises future-proof their data in transit.