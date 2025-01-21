Ascentae, Utelogy unite to enhance collaboration and productivity

As the world of unified communications and the audiovisual industry rapidly converge, technology management software provider Utelogy has announced a collaboration with technology distributor Ascentae, with the lofty aim of setting new standards in AV and UC system managements, through delivering integrated services for the user.

Built on Microsoft Azure and industry standard services to support enterprise-grade security policies, Utelogy’s core underlying software platform is engineered to unify AV and UC estates to reduce friction and operational costs, optimising efficiency and empowering data-driven decisions and insights to enhance system efficiency and return on investment.​ The platform is also said to allow businesses to gain “comprehensive” oversight of AV/UC systems for better decision-making and asset management.

Through its monitoring functionality, Utelogy can be used to detect potential issues before they escalate, and with its automation capabilities, it can self-correct many common problems, reducing downtime and enhancing user experiences.

Together, the companies say they will have the ability to offer innovative workplace services that enhance collaboration and productivity. From a technological basis, the partnership will see Ascentae integrate Utelogy’s technology management software into its portfolio of workplace offerings that see use with workplace brands to build ecosystems designed to enable organisations to reduce expenses with AV/UC management services.

Commenting on what working with Utelogy could bring to the company, Ascentae managing director Jon Knight said: “Partnering with Utelogy enables us to provide our clients a unified platform for managing AV and UC environments.

“This collaboration enhances our ability to deliver comprehensive, intelligent solutions that drive efficiency, capture valuable workplace utilisation data, automate maintenance and support ESG initiatives – addressing the evolving needs of modern workplaces.”

Utelogy EMEA sales manager Jamie Wright added: “Our partnership with Ascentae is part of our continued commitment to innovating how technology is managed in enterprise environments.”

The deal with Ascentae builds on a partnership that Utelogy signed with leading workplace tech firm Logitech at the end of 2024, as part of the latter’s Collaboration Programme.

Together, Utelogy and Logitech said they were no less than “revolutionising” the management of conference room technologies, providing refined management of devices enabled by CollabOS – the unifying operating system running on select Logitech video collaboration devices – and enhancing the user experience of products.

This builds on a five-year relationship helping companies monitor their meeting spaces, and extended collaboration now includes management capabilities for CollabOS devices, including Rally Bars, RoomMate and the latest video conferencing hardware.