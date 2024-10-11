Utelogy expands hybrid workforce tech integration with Logitech

Utelogy Corporation has expanded its partnership with leading workplace tech firm Logitech as part of the latter’s Collaboration Programme.

Together, Utelogy and Logitech claim to be no less than “revolutionising” the management of conference room technologies, providing refined management of devices enabled by CollabOS – the unifying operating system running on select Logitech video collaboration devices – and enhancing the user experience of products.

The partnership builds on a five-year relationship helping companies monitor their meeting spaces, and extended collaboration now includes management capabilities for CollabOS devices, including Rally Bars, RoomMate and the latest video conferencing hardware.

For its part, Utelogy said its integration with Logitech’s CollabOS application programming interface (API) will enable greater visibility into CollabOS devices and connected peripherals, bringing real-time updates on device health, firmware status and connectivity through Utelogy’s U-Manage Platform.

By providing immediate insights into product visibility, operational efficiency and system readiness of organisations’ entire connected estate, the firms said their integration minimises downtime and fosters proactive maintenance. Furthermore, they assure that users can benefit from detailed analytics on device performance, room occupancy and equipment utilisation, empowering workplace experience teams to make informed decisions about meeting space management.

Expanding on the capabilities of Utelogy’s software platform, the integration is also said to enhance troubleshooting, automations and self-healing mechanisms. Utelogy’s software has the ability to trigger events based on room occupancy, meaning an automation can be built for power management of displays, power distribution units and lighting.

Utelogy can also integrate with a booking system to release rooms and cancel abandoned meetings, improving energy consumption, and ensuring all meeting spaces are accurately displayed on room signage and in the room’s calendar.

Utelogy vice-president of operations Nicole Corbin said: “We are excited to partner with Logitech, utilising their CollabOS API to extend our AV management capabilities. This partnership allows us to provide real-time insights into device health and room usage, facilitating proactive device maintenance and superior operational efficiency. This ultimately enhances the meeting experience by ensuring all systems are functional and ready when needed.”

Sudeep Trivedi, head of video collaboration alliances and go-to-market at Logitech, added: “With collaboration technologies becoming vital to today’s distributed, hybrid workforce, having tools that minimise downtime and offer detailed insights into meeting spaces is crucial. Utelogy’s integration with CollabOS APIs enables Logitech customers to access cross-platform tools that deliver valuable data on the health and usage of meeting spaces, thereby improving the end-user experience with collaboration technologies.”