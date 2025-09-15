Utelogy, Natilik team to enhance managed meeting collaboration spaces

As workspaces become more disparate and the networks that support them become more complicated, and as worlds of unified communications and the audiovisual industry rapidly converge, collaboration smart workspace device management, monitoring and analytics firm Utelogy has enhanced its collaboration portfolio with Natalik to enable IT teams to stay further ahead of issues and deliver better collaboration experiences at scale.

Natilik is a technology services partner for businesses embarking on digital transformation, and claims to be able to supply global businesses with what is needed for enhanced collaboration and modern work, including systems for customer engagement, cyber security, multi-cloud, datacentre and modern networks.

Built on Microsoft Azure and industry standard services to support enterprise-grade security policies, Utelogy’s core underlying software platform is engineered to unify AV and UC estates to reduce friction and operational costs, optimising efficiency and empowering data-driven decisions and insights to enhance system efficiency and return on investment.​

The platform is also said to allow businesses to gain “comprehensive” oversight of audiovisual (AV) and unified communications (UC) systems for better decision-making and asset management.

Through its monitoring functionality, Utelogy’s software is engineered to detect potential issues before they escalate, and with its automation capabilities, it can self-correct many common problems, reducing downtime and enhancing user experiences.

The partnership is intended to bring Utelogy’s intelligent software platform into Natilik’s existing managed services portfolio, further expanding its managed meeting spaces offering.

The firms say that together, they can enable enterprises to achieve proactive support, real-time monitoring, historical analytics and remote troubleshooting across their AV and UC environments. Specifically, they claim that their combined technology can empower organisations to optimise uptime, streamline operations and improve user experiences across global deployments.

By embedding Utelogy’s platform into its managed services, Natilik says it will help organisations achieve greater resilience, faster issue resolution and improved planning while supporting energy efficiency and cost savings goals.

“We’re excited to partner with Utelogy to strengthen our Managed Meeting Spaces offering,” said Natilik service architect Emma Simpkin. “At Natilik, we are always seeking innovative ways to enhance the services we deliver to our clients, and Utelogy brings a powerful new capability that complements our existing portfolio.

“We’ve chosen to integrate Utelogy’s leading platform for managing, monitoring, and automating AV and UC systems to deliver a more comprehensive solution into our Managed Meeting Spaces offering. As a B Corp, we’re excited to see the positive impact the platform will have on our clients’ sustainability efforts.”

The partnership also continues Utelogy’s expansion into the global IT and managed services ecosystem and is said to reinforce its mission to unify the management of AV and UC technology across the modern digital workplace.

“Partnering with Natilik allows us to extend the value of the Utelogy platform to even more enterprises worldwide,” added Utelogy sales manager Jamie Wright. “By combining best-in-class managed services with deep insights and automation from Utelogy, we enable IT teams to stay ahead of issues and deliver better collaboration experiences at scale.”

The deal with Natilik builds on a partnership that Utelogy signed with leading workplace tech firm Logitech at the end of 2024, as part of the latter’s Collaboration Programme, and a similar deal with technology distributor Ascentae earlier in 2025, with the aim of setting new standards in AV and UC system management through delivering integrated services for the user.