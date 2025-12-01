Nuvias UC sells hardware business to Northamber

Nuvias UC has indicated its future lies in focusing on cloud communications platforms and services, after selling off its hardware operation to Northamber.

The deal is worth £7.1m and will give Northamber even greater audio-visual (AV) and unified communications (UC) hardware options to bolster its position in those markets.

For Nuvias UC, the move leaves it with software and service operations. These will come under the Konekt brand, which is an established business that brings in £40m in gross invoiced income and works with more than 400 customers across Europe.

Joel Chimoindes, CEO of Konekt, said the sale of the hardware business would give it a clear focus moving forward.

“This strategic pivot allows us to deepen our expertise in cloud communications platforms and services where our partners need specialist support most,” he said.

“The cloud communications landscape is evolving fast. AI [artificial intelligence] is reshaping expectations, legacy infrastructure is being phased out, and demand for integrated, scalable solutions continues to rise. With our focused vendor set and strong technical capability, Konekt is well-positioned to help partners take full advantage of this shift,” he added.

The move was described as a proactive shift, taken from a position of strength, that would place the business on a stronger footing going forward.

The cloud comms segment is experiencing double-digit annual growth, which is generating good opportunities for the channel. Konekt quoted numbers from Mordor Intelligence, which forecast the unified communications as a service (UCaaS) market to reach over $175bn by 2030, which represents a compound annual growth rate of 25.4%.

Konekt operates around a four-stage service delivery model, helping customers discover, implement, maintain and adopt the technology it is offering on its integrated software platforms. Operations will continue across Europe, with bases in the UK, Germany, France and the Netherlands.

“For Konekt and our partners, this is a moment to move boldly. We’re not just expanding our portfolio, we’re sharpening our focus, investing in technical depth, and building the kind of service ecosystem that helps partners win more, deliver faster and grow sustainably. We’re energised by what’s ahead,” said Chimoindes.

The plan is for Konekt to exit the hardware business by the end of its financial year in a way that supports partners and avoids disruption.

From a Northamber perspective, the addition of the Nuvias UC hardware business adds more depth to its existing operations, and adds more expertise to its channel offerings

“We are delighted to welcome Nuvias UC’s hardware business and its highly specialist team into the Northamber Group. Their expertise and strong heritage in UC and AV complement our existing portfolio, strengthening our capabilities across the intelligent workplace,” said Northamber chairman Alex Phillips.

“This addition broadens our reach and accelerates our growth in one of the fastest-evolving technology markets, ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional value to our partners,” he added.

The Nuvias UC deal is the second struck by Northamber this year, as the distributor continues to expand its horizons. Back in February, it picked up Epatra to widen its presence in the Netherlands and Belgium. The channel player has been using mergers and acquisitions as a means of expanding both geographically and in key areas of UC and AV.