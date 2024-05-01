Northamber bolsters UC position with Tempura buy

Northamber has strengthened its audio visual (AV) and unified communications (UC) position after picking up Tempura.

The distributor is adding the fellow distie, which specialises in UC, including voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), connectivity, audio visual and video conferencing services in the UK, Ireland and the Benelux region, for £6.02m.

Tempura operates out of offices in Basingstoke, Dublin and the Netherlands, supporting a 6,500-strong partner base. The business works around three main areas – networking and connectivity, voice and telephony, and unified comms – with AV and video incorporated into the mix.

Northamber’s motivation for the deal included the strong services capability offered by the firm, and the Irish and Dutch presence of the Tempura business will extend its overpriced reach, but the firm is also buying a profitable business that it believes has the potential for further organic growth.

The expectation is that the Tempura deal will be earnings-enhancing in its first full year of ownership, even before the two firms have worked through any potential synergies.

Alex Phillips, executive chariman of Northamber, said Tempura had a track record stretching over two decades that would add more depth to the business.

“We are excited by the opportunities that lay ahead as we continue to invest in profitable growth and offer our unique brand of services across the broadening customer base of the business, including particularly in international markets,” he said.