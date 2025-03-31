Mediteraneo - stock.adobe.com
Channel moves: Who’s gone where?
Moves in the past week at Northamber, Arc Systems, Commvault NeuroCyber and DataStrike
The first quarter of 2025 ends today, but those with an eye on improving things for the rest of the year have continued to make hires over the past week. The emphasis has been on bringing expertise and passion on board across a number of industry players.
Northamber: The distributor has appointed Matthew Light as an executive director. He brings three decades of experience in the audio visual and IT sectors, and will be helping the distie with its audio visual business. Light is currently the managing director of Tempura Communications, a recently acquired technical audio visual, unified communications and collaboration distributor.
Alexander Phillips, executive chairman of Northamber, said Light’s expertise would benefit the firm. “Matthew’s wealth of experience in the sector and knowledge of the business will be a welcome addition to the board, and he will be taking an active role managing the group’s other audio visual business interests,” he said. “This will allow the group to realise synergies and double down on technical audio visual distribution.”
Arc Systems: The channel player has welcomed Ruby Kitt and Laurie Staerck as head of HR and head of business efficiency, respectively. Kitt will be responsible for shaping the firm’s people strategy and Staerck will be using his industry knowledge to identify areas where the business can run more smoothly.
“People have always been at the core of what we do, from our team to the clients we serve: these new roles reflect that commitment,” said Jason Davis, chief financial officer at Arc. “It’s an exciting time of growth for our company, and Laurie and Ruby are key strategic appointments.”
Commvault: The cyber resilience player has appointed Bill O’Connell as its chief security officer. He comes with an impressive CV that includes time at Roche and ADP.
“Bill’s vast experience in cyber, product security, data privacy and incident response will significantly advance our expertise as a cyber resilience leader,” said Sanjay Mirchandani, president and CEO of Commvault.
Additional support
NeuroCyber: The Community Interest Company, dedicated to fostering neurodiversity in the cyber security sector through the promotion and support of more inclusive practices, has announced the appointment of two new directors. Joining the team are Allie Andrews, CEO at PRPR, and Debbie Jones, chief operating officer (COO) at PRPR. They join existing directors Mike Spain, founder of NeuroCyber, and Steph Aldridge.
“Allie and Debbie have passionately supported NeuroCyber for a number of years and we appreciate the diverse skills and passion for positive change they provide,” said Spain. “By appointing them as directors, NeuroCyber is getting additional support that understands both the industry and neurodivergent voices. I look forward to us working together to introduce new initiatives that will grow understanding of the value of a properly supported neurodiverse workforce and improve working environments for all.”
DataStrike: the data infrastructure managed services player has chosen former Amazon Web Services (AWS) architect Corey Beck as its director of cloud technologies. DataStrike has seen its AWS clients increase dramatically, and wanted to bring on board an expert to support those users.
“Businesses are facing rising cloud costs and need experts to optimise their environments without sacrificing performance,” said Rob Brown, president and COO at DataStrike.
“Corey’s expertise in cloud cost management, database optimisation and scalability will ensure we continue delivering cost-effective, high-performance cloud solutions,” he said. “Our fractional cloud support model gives clients access to expert services tailored to their needs.”