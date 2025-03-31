Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

The first quarter of 2025 ends today, but those with an eye on improving things for the rest of the year have continued to make hires over the past week. The emphasis has been on bringing expertise and passion on board across a number of industry players.

Northamber: The distributor has appointed Matthew Light as an executive director. He brings three decades of experience in the audio visual and IT sectors, and will be helping the distie with its audio visual business. Light is currently the managing director of Tempura Communications, a recently acquired technical audio visual, unified communications and collaboration distributor.

Alexander Phillips, executive chairman of Northamber, said Light’s expertise would benefit the firm. “Matthew’s wealth of experience in the sector and knowledge of the business will be a welcome addition to the board, and he will be taking an active role managing the group’s other audio visual business interests,” he said. “This will allow the group to realise synergies and double down on technical audio visual distribution.”

Arc Systems: The channel player has welcomed Ruby Kitt and Laurie Staerck as head of HR and head of business efficiency, respectively. Kitt will be responsible for shaping the firm’s people strategy and Staerck will be using his industry knowledge to identify areas where the business can run more smoothly.

“People have always been at the core of what we do, from our team to the clients we serve: these new roles reflect that commitment,” said Jason Davis, chief financial officer at Arc. “It’s an exciting time of growth for our company, and Laurie and Ruby are key strategic appointments.”

Commvault: The cyber resilience player has appointed Bill O’Connell as its chief security officer. He comes with an impressive CV that includes time at Roche and ADP.

“Bill’s vast experience in cyber, product security, data privacy and incident response will significantly advance our expertise as a cyber resilience leader,” said Sanjay Mirchandani, president and CEO of Commvault.