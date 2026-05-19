Assume autonomy: Why security teams need to rethink defence at machine speed

For years, cyber security strategy has been built around a simple premise: attackers and defenders operate at roughly the same speed. Humans make decisions, tools assist, and processes are designed to give analysts time to detect, investigate, and respond.

That assumption is now broken.

Recent advances in AI are fundamentally changing how attacks are discovered and executed. In controlled testing, modern models are already capable of identifying vulnerabilities and generating working exploits with minimal human input. Autonomy is reshaping cyber security more fundamentally than any trend in recent memory.

And yet, this is where most organisations are still misaligned. Many continue to operate under “assume breach” or “proactive security” models, both of which were designed for a human adversary. They assume there is time to validate, escalate and decide. In an environment where discovery, exploitation and lateral movement can be chained together autonomously, that delay becomes the weakness.

The real shift is conceptual. Security teams need to move to an Assume Autonomy mindset, designing their architecture on the basis that both attack and defence will increasingly act through autonomous systems.

The challenge is not just speed, but structure. Many organisations have invested heavily in tools, yet still lack a coherent operational picture. Data is fragmented, visibility is inconsistent, and the hardest parts of the environment remain the least understood: unmanaged devices, operational technology, and remote assets. This creates a dangerous gap between perceived control and actual exposure.

Autonomy doesn’t fix that problem. It amplifies it.

The insider threat is no longer only a person. It is anything inside the trust boundary with permission, context, and agency.

If an organisation lacks clear visibility of its environment, it cannot safely automate decisions within it. You cannot patch what you do not see, and you cannot enforce policy where assets are not properly understood. In that context, AI-driven defence without foundational visibility risks becoming automated guesswork.

This is why the next phase of security is not just about adopting AI, but about building what can be described as Interactive Security. That means combining automation with the conditions required to make it trustworthy in production environments. This is how organisations move towards Trusted Autonomy: autonomous defence that can be relied upon to operate at machine speed without creating more risk than it removes.

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There are four conditions that matter.

First, context. Decisions must be grounded in a clear understanding of the asset, its dependencies and its business impact. Without that, automation cannot prioritise correctly.

Second, constraint. Autonomous actions should be tightly scoped and expanded gradually as confidence is earned. Broad, unsupervised action is where risk escalates fastest.

Third, reversibility. The ability to roll back changes quickly is what makes automation viable at scale. Without it, every decision carries disproportionate risk.

Fourth, transparency. Teams need to understand why a system is acting, not just what it is doing. Without explainability, trust breaks down and human oversight becomes ineffective.

Get these right, and something important happens. Security becomes consistent. Not perfect, but predictable. That is what allows organisations to safely increase autonomy over time.

There is a final point that often gets overlooked: leaving humans in the wrong role. A disengaged analyst approving automated decisions without context is not meaningful oversight. It is operational liability. The role of the human needs to evolve, from making every decision to defining boundaries, validating outcomes and intervening when systems operate outside expected behaviour.

The direction of travel is clear. Attackers are already moving towards autonomous operations. The question is no longer whether autonomy changes cyber security, but whether defenders are prepared to govern it before they are forced to trust it under pressure.