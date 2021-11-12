Government publishes research on maritime technology sector

The UK government has published the research it commissioned into opportunities in the maritime technology sector, with a focus on areas such as big data analytics, smart ships and autonomous systems.

The research, carried out by Maritime Research and Innovation (MarRI) UK, was funded by the Department for Transport (DfT) and carried out by the London School of Economics and NLA International.

In the study, the benefits of the research, development and commercialisation of new smart shipping technologies to the UK are all considered.

Providing an overview of the industry, the report is aimed at policymakers, industry and investors, and is also expected to inform DfT policy. It makes recommendations on possible interventions in the sector to deliver on the government’s transformation ambitions for the maritime sector in the next 30 years, which include themes such as boosting port connectivity and tackling cyber security threats.

With a specific focus on smart shipping – the automated, partly digitised equipment of today, the remote operation of equipment and the development of autonomous maritime systems, both at sea and onshore – the report argues that for certain technologies in that space, a £560m R&D investment could generate an additional turnover of £1.6bn and 11,500 additional jobs to the companies adopting these tools in the next three decades.

According to the report, sharper focus on smart shipping would generate up to £750m to the UK GDP, with additional impacts introduced by the adoption of technology resulting in a £56m boost to the economy.

Outlining the trends for the sector in a 30-year timeframe, the report listed the technologies that are likely to be delivered in the UK. As well as the economic rationale for the UK government to invest in that field, the report covers the estimated social costs and benefits of tech adoption in shipping and the upsides of early adoption or following smart shipping technologies.