AI is widening the asymmetry between attackers and defenders

The potential use of artificial intelligence (AI) to unleash cyber attacks at breakneck speeds is widening the asymmetry between threat actors and cyber defenders who still rely heavily on human oversight.

That was according to Raghu Nandakumara, vice-president of industry strategy at microsegmentation provider Illumio, who noted that while attackers are using AI tools to find vulnerabilities, weaponise exploits, and execute them at scale, cyber defenders remain cautious about letting automated systems take remediation actions.

“The attacker side is always trying to automate as much as possible, because there’s no reason for them to have a human in the loop,” Nandakumara told Computer Weekly. Conversely, despite the availability of AI-powered security tooling, IT teams are hesitant to allow software to autonomously quarantine systems or take infrastructure offline without human verification.

“They’re not confident that AI has enough context to be able to make the right decision, because it’s not aware of what the business impact is,” he added. “You can see that the asymmetry is only growing because the human is always going to put the brakes on.”

Assumed breach mindset Historically, organisations poured money into endpoint detection and response (EDR) and perimeter firewalls, but those investments are no longer sufficient to deal with the machine speed of AI-powered adversaries. Instead, they must adopt an assumed breach mindset, Nandakumara said. “It’s not just the inevitability that cyber attacks are going to happen, but also the inevitability that a cyber attack – the initial intrusion into a target environment – will be successful.” That calls for security teams to build cyber resilience, so they can withstand an attack by limiting its blast radius and containing the breach – for instance, by applying granular microsegmentation at the network layer to trap an attacker who has bypassed perimeter controls. “Ultimately, the attacker is looking for some kind of vulnerability or misconfiguration to compromise so that they can get access to the network. If you better secure the network, you directly prevent or limit the attacker from moving around,” Nandakumara said. However, Nandakumara warned that security teams must clearly distinguish between microsegmentation as a technical capability and the policy outcomes they want to achieve. Granularity, whether separating individual ports and processes or simply isolating production from non-production environments, is simply a matter of policy, dictated by business risk.

Complementing SASE and the modern security stack While technologies such as secure access service edge (SASE) and zero trust network access (ZTNA) have seen growing adoption, Nandakumara clarified that microsegmentation solves a fundamentally different problem. He compared SASE services from cloud security suppliers such as Zscaler and Cloudflare to a building’s security guards. “They are essentially all focused on the front door. How do we take users that may be anywhere and securely connect them to your corporate environment?” Illumio, on the other hand, operates exclusively inside the perimeter. “How do we give you complete visibility and secure all of that connectivity within your building?” Nandakumara said, adding that the two approaches are complementary and necessary for a holistic zero-trust architecture. He also claimed that while cloud security suppliers have moved into the microsegmentation space, many have struggled due to underlying architectural limitations. “Desiring to take the same architectural approach and extending it to microsegmentation doesn’t necessarily work or is very difficult to do without introducing significant more complexity into the customer environment,” he said.