London councils endure wave of cyber attacks, shared IT services hit

Four London councils have been cyber attacked over the past few days.

Kensington and Chelsea; Hackney; Westminster; and Hammersmith and Fulham have all experienced IT system problems, and some services to the public have been affected, including phone line services.

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea and Westminster City Council issued a statement yesterday, confirming they were responding to a security issue.

They said they have been working with the National Cyber Security Centre to protect systems and data, restoring systems and maintaining critical services to the public.

Their IT teams, they said, worked through the night of Monday into Tuesday 24–25 November and “successful mitigations were put in place”.

The councils say they have informed the Information Commissioners’ Office, in line with following all the relevant protocols. “We don’t have all the answers yet, as the management of this incident is still ongoing,” they added. “At this stage, it is too early to say who did this, and why, but we are investigating to see if any data has been compromised.”

The attacks were first reported by the BBC. Hackney Council has said it raised its cyber security threat level to “critical” and urged staff to help protect residents’ data, while Westminster City Council said people were struggling to contact it.