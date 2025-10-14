NCSC calls for action after rise in ‘nationally significant’ cyber incidents

Businesses have been urged to take action following a rise in the most serious category of cyber incidents over the past 12 months.

The number of nationally significant incidents reached over 200, more than double the number reported last year to the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

Richard Horne, CEO of the NCSC, said that nationally significant incidents accounted for half of all incidents reported to the centre’s incident management team.

“On average, the NCSC has dealt with four nationally significant incidents a week,” he said. “That is a 50% increase on the previous year and a marked increase for the third consecutive year.”

As many as 18 incidents were classed as “highly significant” attacks that could have a serious impact on central government, essential services, a large proportion of the population or the economy.

Horne said that despite the headline attack figures, far more cyber attacks fail than succeed because organisations have built strong cyber defences. “We are also seeing more organisations able to continue in the fact of an attack that does break through because they were prepared,” he said.

However, Horne added that hackers were improving their ability to cause real impact and inflict pain on the organisations they have breached. “They don’t care who they hit or how they hurt them,” he said.

Ransomware Ransomware remains one of the most acute and pervasive cyber threats to UK organisations, according to the NCSC’s annual review, with attacks on Marks & Spencer, the Co-op and Jaguar Land Rover causing serious disruptions. One reason for the increase in serious attacks this year is that a small number of cyber attackers are exploiting vulnerabilities at scale. Three known security vulnerabilities in Microsoft Sharepoint products and other products accounted for 29 incidents managed by the NCSC. China is targeting a wide range of sectors and institutions in the UK. A company linked to China was exposed last year for running a botnet of 260,000 computers used to launch cyber attacks. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Israel-Gaza war have inspired hacktivist groups seeking to target the UK and Europe. According to the NCSC, the UK is also at risk from hacking groups linked to Iran that are known to have targeted US critical infrastructure. UK firms are “almost certainly” being targeted by IT workers from North Korea posing as freelance IT staff from other countries. North Korea-linked hackers are also highly likely to be targeting UK crypto asset firms to steal funds.

Impact of cyber attacks Horne said that cyber attacks are not just about computers and data, but they impact growth, prosperity, safety, national security, reputations and the bottom lines of companies. He said that nothing can prepare an executive for receiving a call to hear their systems have been hacked, but it’s even worse to receive a call without having a plan in place. “I have sat in too many rooms with individuals who had been deeply affected by cyber attacks against their organisations,” said Horne. “I know the impact the disruption has on their staff, suppliers and customers, the worry, the sleepless nights. And the impact it has on the teams who work round the clock for weeks and months trying to put the pieces back together.” In an open letter, Shirine Khoury-Haq, CEO of The Co-op Group, echoed his statement that there exists no true preparation for the moment a cyber attack unfolds. “The intensity, urgency and unpredictability of a live attack is unlike anything you can rehearse,” she said. “The attack has had a significant impact on me, my colleagues and on our members.” However, Khoury-Haq added that cyber security drills are invaluable, build muscle memory, sharpen instincts and expose vulnerabilities in systems.